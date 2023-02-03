ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Penguins Likely To Be Traded Before Deadline

By Jacob Punturi
Inside The Penguins
 4 days ago

With the trade deadline nearing, which Pittsburgh Penguins are most likely to be dealt by March 3rd?

1. 2nd Round Pick

The Pittsburgh Penguins currently own their first and second round draft picks in the upcoming draft. With general manager Ron Hextall's desire to hang onto the first rounder, he may be more inclined to deal the second rounder.

Last season, he used a second round pick with prospect Calle Clang to acquire forward Rickard Rakell. This year, Hextall is again on the lookout for another Rakell-type of deal.

2. Teddy Blueger

The Penguins have had big aspirations for Teddy Blueger ever since they selected him in the second round of the 2012 draft. Despite glimpses of something more and a steady defensive game, Blueger's ceiling is a fourth line center in Pittsburgh. Other teams may value him higher, and the Pens could use Blueger's $2.2 million cap hit to bring in a more productive player. While fans and the team both love his penalty killing, Blueger is more likely to be traded than not.

3. Kasperi Kapanen

There isn't a more polarizing player on the Penguins roster than Kasperi Kapanen. He's drawn the ire of fans repeatedly, and also brought crowds to their feet with his exceptional skill.

Kapanen's inconsistencies are ultimately too costly, and his cap hit of $3.2 million is just as costly. The Penguins would greatly benefit from the cap space to make another move, and trading Kapanen is the easiest possibility.

4. Casey DeSmith

Goaltending has quickly emerged as a top need for the Penguins. With Tristan Jarry's injury status ever-changing, backup Casey DeSmith has been thrust into the starting position more than coaching or management would like. The result is that DeSmith is struggling, and there is very little depth behind him.

Hextall should be all in on acquiring another goaltender, and shipping DeSmith out is a necessity to make that happen. He carries a low cap hit of only $1.2 million, so another team shouldn't have trouble taking on his salary.

5. Jason Zucker

Fans may not like this, but Jason Zucker is playing his way out of Pittsburgh. He's been one of the Pens' best players all season, finding a nice chemistry with Evgeni Malkin and bringing a sandpaper element to his game that the Penguins generally lack.

The problem is that he is in the final year of his contract that pays him $5.5 million per season. With the extensions given to Malkin, Kris Letang, Bryan Rust, and Rakell last summer, it's unlikely Zucker gets another contract in Pittsburgh.

Because of his play this season, the league is taking notice that he has bounced back from several injury-plagued seasons. His trade value is the highest it's been while in Pittsburgh, and if the Penguins want to take a big swing, dealing Zucker could help accomplish that.

The NHL Trade Deadline is March 3rd at 3:00 p.m. The Penguins will most likely be small players on deadline day, but expect them to make some type of move to bolster their lineup for a playoff run.

Comments / 3

Guest
4d ago

There are to many other players that should go before Zucker. He has grit , spark and talent|. Everything the pens need.

Reply
4
The Seeker
4d ago

Agree with most of this except for Zucker. But their biggest mistake was protecting Jeff Carter from the expansion draft. The Kraken weren't going to take Carter at his age so they should have protected McCann instead... he's already potted 23 goals this season.

Reply
2
 

Related
Inside The Penguins

