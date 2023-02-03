Magic vs. Timberwolves: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic (20-32) treks on its four game road trip tonight to take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (28-26).

ORLANDO - Following a two game series against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Orlando Magic continues on its four game road trip tonight to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fresh off a 119-114 victory on Wednesday over the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota has posted a 3-1 victory during in the midst of a six-game home stand.

Here are three things to watch in this interconference matchup...

Can the Magic Continue Rising?

After defeating the Boston Celtics three times this season, the national media spoke yesterday on the current state in Orlando.

"They beat Dallas, they beat Phoenix, they beat Golden State twice, Orlando is on the rise," FS1's Undisputed Skip Bayless said. "They got talent, [Paolo] Banchero is a stud, he's legit. The Wagner brothers, they can both play."

After splitting the two-game mini series against the 76ers, the Magic has shown its ability to compete with the NBA's best over the first half of this season.

Several All Star Snubs?

Tonight's matchup features a handful of players that were left out of last nights All Star reserve revealing.

Orlando's Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, along with the Timberwolves Anthony Edwards all had legitimate cases to make this years roster - but the votes said otherwise.

Averaging 20.5 points and 6.5 rebounds so far this season, Magic fans were hoping Banchero could become the first rookie to crack the roster since Blake Griffin in 2012.

Edwards is currently averaging 24.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the sixth place Timberwolves.

Isaac Suiting Up Tonight?

After not playing in Wednesday's game against Philadelphia for knee management, Magic forward Jonathan Isaac status for tonight is questionable.

In four appearances, Isaac has posted 5.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in nine minutes per game.

Orlando has been cautious easing the sixth-year forward back to form after a multi-year absence, but tonight could be another opportunity to build stamina.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

