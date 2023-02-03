Read full article on original website
FCA Threatens Jail Time for Crypto Ad Violations
A British regulator is promising “robust action” against cryptocurrency companies violating its advertising rules. That action, the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced Monday (Feb. 6), could include up to two years in prison for firms that breach its restrictions on financial promotions. “All cryptoasset firms marketing to...
Bankman-Fried Company Declares Bankruptcy Amid Robinhood Fight
The Sam Bankman-Fried-owned business that holds millions of shares in Robinhood has filed for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy filing by Emergent Fidelity Technologies, reported Saturday (Feb. 4) by Bloomberg News, is happening amid a larger court battle over who should own the stock in the wake of the downfall of FTX Group, the crypto exchange founded by Bankman-Fried.
FTX Starts to Claw Back $93M in Political Donations to 200 Lawmakers
FTX’s new management has started the official legal process of clawing back past political donations. This, as court documents filed in January show that the FTX Debtors committee is reviewing political donations made across the aisle by the bankrupt exchange’s top executives between March 2020 and November 2022. The donations reportedly total up to $93 million.
Feds Expand Investigation Into FTX Collapse to Include Family and Friends
Federal prosecutors are reportedly widening the scope of their investigation into FTX. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is scrutinizing a growing range of people with connections to the failed cryptocurrency company, including FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s father, brother and former colleagues, The New York Times reported Saturday (Feb. 4).
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
UN Says North Korea Stole Record Amount of Crypto in 2022
The United Nations says North Korea stole a record amount of cryptocurrency assets last year. As Reuters reported Tuesday (Feb. 7), a confidential UN report says that North Korea targeted the networks of foreign aerospace and defense companies. The report claims North Korea used “increasingly sophisticated cyber techniques both to...
Banks on High Alert as Check Fraud Threatens New Deposits
The old-fashioned check looms as a 2023 flashpoint in the battle vs. the fraudsters. Criminals steal checks from mailboxes. Enter the search term “check washing” into any search engine and headlines have massed over the past several weeks, citing businesses and banks that have been scammed. In September,...
UK Regulator Reports 'Broad Support' for Reimbursing APP Fraud Victims
The U.K.’s payments regulator wants banks to reimburse victims of authorized push payment (APP) fraud. In light of a 40% increase in APP fraud in 2021, regulators in the country have been considering how to grant victims a right to compensation from their bank. Accordingly, in September, the U.K.’s...
CFPB Warns of Mortgage Platform ‘Double Dealing’ as Rates Climb
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is warning Americans about “double dealing” by mortgage comparison-shopping platforms. “Companies operating these digital platforms appear to shoppers as if they provide objective lender comparisons, but may illegally refer people to only those lenders paying referral fees,” the bureau said in a news release Tuesday (Feb. 7).
Binance to Temporarily Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will temporarily suspend U.S. dollar bank transfers beginning Wednesday (Feb. 8). The company announced the move in a Monday (Feb. 6) post on Twitter, adding that only a small proportion of its users will be affected by this, that the firm is working to restart the service “as soon as possible” and that all other methods of buying and selling crypto on the exchange are unaffected.
'Nearshoring' Trend Puts Spotlight on Cross-Border Payment Frictions
Continental nearshoring is driving a broad shift in both global trade and friction-free B2B payments. Supply-chain disruptions, prolonged “zero COVID” shutdowns in China, and soaring shipping rates, alongside widespread geopolitical uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are combining to fuel a nearshoring trend as companies look to strategically diversify their operations in the hopes of avoiding overreliance on a single market or one that is hemispheres away.
Enigma and Alloy Team to Deliver Small Business Data to Banks
Enigma and Alloy have partnered to help financial institutions (FIs) better understand small businesses. The collaboration adds Enigma’s intelligence about the financial health and identity of U.S. businesses to Alloy’s onboarding and transaction monitoring platform for banks and FinTechs, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
India Tests Contactless Digital Rupee Payments
Indian banks and retailers have reportedly begun accepting contactless payments made with digital rupees. The move is part of the Reserve Bank of India’s retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot project, TechCrunch reported. Reliance Retail is the first merchant to take part in the pilot, the report said,...
Trustly Powers Real-Time Bank Account Payouts for Sportsbook Player Winnings
The Super Bowl is synonymous with a surge in online sports betting. Last year, Americans wagered around $7.6 billion overall on the event, according to the American Gaming Association, with tens of millions of Americans going online to do so. This year could shatter records. Over the past few years,...
EU Debates Digital ID as New Regulation Looms
The European Union’s new electronic identification regulation is being criticized on multiple fronts. Designed to supersede the 2014 electronic identification and trust services (eIDAS) regulation, the European Commission proposed a revised eIDAS (eIDAS 2) in 2021 with the goal to give internet users more control over their data. It...
‘Data-Driven Intelligence’ Helps Credit Union Members Navigate Inflation’s Challenges
If there’s one universal certainty right now, it’s that everyone’s examining the household budget. As Yvonne Stelpflug, senior vice president of Advisors Plus consulting at PSCU, told PYMNTS, it’s no surprise that the economy and persistently high inflation “really is top of mind for all credit union members.” Though inflation’s growth rate has been slowing over the past several months, it’s still well beyond the desired 2% rate targeted by the Federal Reserve.
Inflation Fuels Housing Crisis 2.0 as Home Ownership and Rentals Test Affordability
Inflation’s impact on the affordability of housing is putting the American dream of home ownership further out of reach for more consumers, with even renting now outpacing the financial realities of more people. PYMNTS has assiduously tracked the effects of inflation from the start of the current economic crisis,...
Inter&Co Acquires YellowFi to Add Real Estate Investing to Ecosystem
Inter&Co has acquired YellowFi to expand the ecosystem of products it offers in the United States. The transaction adds YellowFi’s mortgage originator and fund manager to Inter Group’s super app that provides financial and digital commerce services in Brazil and the U.S., Inter&Co said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
