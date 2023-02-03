ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Announce the Birth of Their First Baby Together

By Grace Turney
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young just announced the birth of their first baby together, and the reality star couple couldn’t be more excited to welcome their new family member. Here’s how the Selling Sunset star and the former Flip or Flop host announced the birth of their baby boy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OaTRR_0kbVKZiU00
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young announced the birth of their baby boy

On Feb. 2, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young shared matching Instagram posts announcing the birth of their first baby together. The photo gave a glimpse of the newborn with his face cut out of the shot, with Tarek and Heather’s hands wrapped around him.

“Our baby boy is here [white heart emoji] 1.31.23,” they captioned the sweet picture. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy [red heart emoji].”

The reality star couple revealed they were expecting their first baby together in July. Heather is the stepmother to Tarek’s two children, Taylor and Brayden, from his first marriage to his former Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Hall.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are ‘on cloud 9’ after the birth of their baby boy

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa said they are doing well after the baby’s arrival, and Tarek’s two kids were thrilled to welcome their new little brother.

“Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time. Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor,” Tarek told Us Weekly shortly after the couple announced the birth on Instagram. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother.”

The Flip or Flop star added that the birth was a “truly a special moment” for the couple. “We are on cloud nine and soaking in all of the snuggles and bonding with our little guy as an official family of five,” he said. “My heart has grown even bigger and I’m feeling like the luckiest guy on the planet.”

Fans will see more of Heather’s pregnancy journey on the couple’s new HGTV show, The Flipping El Moussas, premiering on Thursday, March 2.

Friends and co-stars congratulated the reality TV couple on their baby news

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s friends and co-stars left sweet messages in the comments section of their Instagram post, congratulating them on the birth of their baby.

Ant Anstead, who married and divorced Christina Hall after Tarek, wrote, “HUGE congratulations you guys! [red heart emoji].” Tarek replied, “thanks dude! The kids are so excited!!”

Chrishell Stause, Heather’s Selling Sunset co-star, wrote, “Omg [crying smiling emojis] sending SO much love your way!!! [heart face emojis].”

Emma Hernan commented, “OMG!!!!!! Dying!! Congratulations beautiful girl! So proud of you!! Congrats to the whole fam!!! [heart eyes emojis].”

And Jason Oppenheim said, “Yay!!! So excited for you two (three!!!!). [heart eyes emojis].”

