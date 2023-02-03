ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bridgerton’: All the Ways the TV Series Is Better Than the Books

By Aramide Tinubu
 4 days ago

Bridgerton has delighted Netflix viewers since the series first premiered. The TV show is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling book series. Set in the early 19th century, the show chronicles the marriage market of the era and the women and men who must navigate it.

Season 3 will showcase the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Fans are eager to see more of Bridgerton, in fact, some believe the TV series is way better than the books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MEcUP_0kbVKLbY00
(L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma | Liam Daniel/Netflix

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will be very sexy

Julia Quinn’s third book, An Offer From A Gentleman, follows the love life of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). However, the Bridgerton TV series is skipping to the events of book four, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, which centers on Penelope and Colin. “I really feel like it’s Colin and Penelope’s time,” new showrunner Jess Brownell told Variety. “Because we’ve been watching both of these actors on our screens since Season 1, we’ve already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people.”

The season is also slated to be extremely sexy. Simone Ashley, who stars as Kate Sharma in the TV series, called the upcoming season “condensation central.” “I’m very happy when I’m reading the scripts,” Ashley told E! News. “When I receive them, I’ve got a beaming smile on my face.”

All the ways the TV series is better than the books

As fans adore Quinn’s books, many believe that the TV series is even better than the books. Instead of just mentioning Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) past, fans got to see his bond with his father, Edmund, and see how his death affected the eldest Bridgerton.

The TV writers gave also made the show spicer with the addition of Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), who is not in the books. Queen Charlotte is even getting her own spinoff series. Moreover, though the creme de le creme of the Regency society is front and center, we also see the working class.

The series has also been lauded for its race and body size diversity. Fans are eager for season 3 since Penelope won’t be losing weight to gain Colin’s attention as she did in the books.

Penelope and Colin won’t be on good terms at the beginning of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

At the end of season 2, Penelope overheard Colin disparaging her to his friends. Since she’s had a lifelong crush on him, it was crushing for her to hear. However, instead of remaining meek and accepting Colin’s behavior, Penelope will shut him out and focus on herself.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence to attract the perfect husband.”

Its also been reported that Penelope will have a new look that will make her look more sophisticated and grown up.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

