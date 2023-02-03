ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Family Karma’: Brian Benni ‘Doesn’t Know If Rish Karam Cheated on Monica Vaswani [Exclusive Clip]

By Gina Ragusa
 4 days ago

Did he or didn’t he? As someone who is close to Rish Karam, Brian Benni from Family Karma is second-guessing if Rish cheated on Monica Vaswani and he ponders the question with Vishal Parvani.

In an exclusive clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Brian admits he “doesn’t know” if Rish cheated and thought Rish was going to propose during that Intercoastal gondola ride in Ft. Lauderdale.

‘Family Karma’ cheating rumors linger around Rish and Monica

Brian and Vishal share a moment as they talk about how Vishal and wife Richa Sadana (finally) married. The couple had an elaborate Indian wedding in Mexico only to realize they forgot to file the paperwork. As they joke about rings, the conversation quickly turns to Monica and Rish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SePBl_0kbVKDXk00
Monica Vaswani, Rish Karamchandani, Brian Benni |Monica Schipper/Bravo

“I thought [Rish] was going to propose to Monica at the date,” Brian tells Vishal. “When I talked to Monica I just really don’t know what’s going on anymore.”

And while Vishal said he didn’t want to “beat a dead horse” over the cheating rumors, “That has lingering effects.”

Does Brian know if Rish cheated on Monica?

“Rishi told me that he wants to propose to her,” Brian says in a confessional. “You know he told me, ‘She’s the one for me.’ I love her to death and then he doesn’t move. This is the future she always wanted. And she deserves it so step up a little bit.”

But then Brian points out that Rish is in Vegas. A producer asks Brian if Rish actually did cheat on Monica. “I don’t know,” he said shaking his head.

Vishal tells Brian he should suggest that Monica fly out to Vegas on a whim. “Catch him in a compromising position or worse?” Brian wonders.

The guys seem pretty serious, pondering what is really going on. “I think she will call him more to check up on him before the rumor,” Vishal says.

Cameras show Monica FaceTiming Rish. He tells her that he’s working out at the gym and she wants to see the gym.

What is stopping Rish from proposing to Monica on ‘Family Karma’?

Brian jokes that he’s “sure” Rish is in Vegas “checking in every five seconds.” Brian asks Vishal, “Do you think … I mean where they stand right now like the relationship has legs, you know what I mean?”

“Honestly, if Rishi doesn’t pull the trigger, if he’s not ready to propose, I was like … why,” Vishal says. “If that’s what’s holding him back. Like if the ring is what matters, you can get a ring from anybody. Honestly.”

Of course, before their Ft. Lauderdale gondola ride, Rish said Monica wanted her proposal in Italy so he felt the need to create that kind of environment in order to pop the question.

So what is the real reason why Rish hasn’t proposed? Is it truly because he cheated on Monica and isn’t sure he wants to marry her? Or could it have something to do with the need for the perfect ring or ideal proposal spot?

Family Karma is on Sunday night at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

