Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFL
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in Pennsylvania
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high school
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl
“Hurts So Good!” You Can Now Buy This Jalen Hurts-“Flavored” Coffee Blend
Alexa, play John Mellencamp - "Hurts so good." How would you like to wake up sipping on a hot, robust cup of... Jalen Hurts?. Yeah, Philadelphia Eagles' star quarterback Jalen Hurts is a limited-edition coffee flavor now! And he sounds delicious. ReAnimator Coffee Roaster, a specialty coffee roaster in Philadelphia...
Bagels in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ Go Green for the Philadelphia Eagles
If a green and black bagel will bring the Eagles good luck in the Super Bowl, then a green and black bagel I will eat. Eagles Fever is EVERYWHERE this week. The whole region is brimming with excitement ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII match-up between Philly and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster says Philly Cheesesteaks aren’t the best – he’s not wrong
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster had fighting words for the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans during Opening Night at Super Bowl 57 on Monday Night. "Honestly, the best Philly cheesesteaks are not in Philly," the wide receiver said. Well, he's not wrong. The best cheesesteaks aren't in Philly,...
ESPN: Vineland, NJ’s Isiah Pacheco Most Important Player for Chiefs in Super Bowl
Many times in the Super Bowl there is an unlikely hero. The Philadelphia Eagles are a slight favorite in Super Bowl 57 over the Kansas City Chiefs, but if the Chiefs are to win the game, it could be an unlikely hero that leads them. 2017 Vineland high graduate, Isiah...
Football Fans Want Jason Kelce’s Mom to Do Super Bowl Coin Toss
For the first time in Super Bowl history, two brothers are playing against each other. Football fans are petitioning their mom to do the coin toss. There's been Super Bowl champs Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, but those brothers never went head to head. People just can't imagine what it must be like for Donna Kelce to have two sons facing off in the NFL's biggest game of the season.
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia Eagles are Packed and Ready for Super Bowl Sendoff
A mountain of Philadelphia Eagles luggage is piled up and a flock of fans are eager to see the team off to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix. The bags are at Lincoln Financial Field and ready for the trip to Phoenix, Arizona and the feels are REAL!. Each player's luggage...
Philadelphia Phillies Truck is Loaded Up and Headed for Spring Training
Under the supervision of the Phillie Phanatic, the Phillies Spring Training truck was loaded up with equipment. Destination: Clearwater, Florida!. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to BayCare Ballpark on February 16th. Even though it's been three months since the team's 2022 season ended, it was less time than...
