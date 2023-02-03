ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Fans Want Jason Kelce’s Mom to Do Super Bowl Coin Toss

For the first time in Super Bowl history, two brothers are playing against each other. Football fans are petitioning their mom to do the coin toss. There's been Super Bowl champs Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, but those brothers never went head to head. People just can't imagine what it must be like for Donna Kelce to have two sons facing off in the NFL's biggest game of the season.
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
