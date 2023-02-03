Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston LocationDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Somerset 18-year-old summonsed after crashing into Westport Police cruiser, injuring officer
A local teen is facing charges after reportedly crashing into a police cruiser. According to Westport Police, on Sunday morning, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a Westport Police cruiser was rear ended while in the breakdown lane on State Road in the area of Route 88. The cruiser was stationary with emergency lights activated at the time of the crash. The cruiser was struck by an eighteen-year-old male from Somerset. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage because of the crash.
fallriverreporter.com
Woman found dead after officer-involved shooting in Bristol County
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting where a woman was later found dead. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident, requesting a well-being check for a family member residing on Spooner Street threatening to harm herself.
fallriverreporter.com
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing developmentally disabled Bristol County man
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing Bristol County man. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, on June 7, 2017, 48-year-old Donald (“Donnie”) a developmentally disabled, Caucasian man who lived in Berkley was reported missing. On that date, at approximately 10:00 p.m.,...
fallriverreporter.com
Police concerned for the well-being of missing Hanson teen
HANSON — Chief Michael Miksch reports that the Hanson Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Kayleigh “Kie” McCormack, age 13, was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5 getting into a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Lincoln Navigator.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island/Mass. officials: Dominican national facing deportation after admitting to involvement in drug conspiracy, several kilos seized
A Dominican national detained on drug trafficking charges since March 28, 2022, admitted recently to a federal judge that he acted as a member of a criminal drug conspiracy when he attempted to retrieve U.S. Priority Mail packages containing cocaine intended for later distribution, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Driver killed in crash as pieces of vehicle scatter, catch on fire in Plymouth County
Hingham, MA – Police are investigating a single car fatal crash that occurred on Lincoln Street (Route 3A) at the intersection of Shipyard Drive Sunday. According to Hingham Police, at just before 4:45 p.m., a cell phone caller reported a car was driving westbound on Lincoln St. (Rte. 3A) and was “all over the road”. While Officers were heading toward the area, the car crashed at the intersection of Shipyard Drive. Officers found the driver of the car trapped inside. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in the car.
fallriverreporter.com
UPDATE: Missing Hanson teen located after police were concerned for her well-being
HANSON — Chief Michael Miksch reports that the 13-year-old girl reported missing Sunday, Feb. 5 has been located safely. Kayleigh “Kie” McCormack was found safely on Cape Cod. The Hanson Police Department was concerned for her well-being. The Hanson Police Department would like to thank all those...
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Plymouth County man dies from injuries in Maine crash
A 21-year-old Massachusetts man has died due to injuries sustained in a serious crash in Maine. According to Maine State Police, a 2004 Ford truck driven by Nathan Kennedy of Halifax collided with the median guard rail, flipped over and landed on its side in the breakdown lane southbound at the Turnpike at the Saco River Bridge on Friday.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announce silver alert for missing 86-year-old Bristol County man
Massachusetts State Police have announced that there is a silver alert for a missing Bristol County man. Seekonk Police are attempting to locate Martin Bendiksen, 86, of Seekonk, who was last seen at his home on Friday. He may be driving a white 2016 Honda CR-V bearing MA reg. 97ES37....
fallriverreporter.com
Search for missing dog in Fall River that galvanized community comes to tragic end
The search for a missing Fall River dog has come to a tragic end. According to the mother of the owner, Naya was a service dog visiting from California that escaped into the unbearable cold on Friday. “They go everywhere together. Since it’s been painfully freezing outside, she thought it...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River fire leaves residents displaced, department spread thin as multiple calls occur within minutes
Several people were evacuated and displaced and a fire department was spread thin due to a Saturday evening fire in Fall River. Just after 6:30 p.m., a call came in for heavy fire and smoke showing at 1690 North Main Street. The Fall River Fire Department responded to the scene...
fallriverreporter.com
Bridgewater State University college student seriously injured after being hit by train
A Bridgewater State University student has suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by an MBTA train recently. On the night of Friday January 27th, rescue crews responded for a person underneath the Green Line Trolley at the Boston University Central Station. Several agencies from Boston successfully rescued 20-year-old Ava Harlow, however, she suffered injuries including a fractured arm, crushed pelvis, a fractured skull, and a partial leg amputation.
fallriverreporter.com
Local artist donates paintings of two prominent Fall River natives, public invited to unveiling
The Fall River Public Library will be holding a public unveiling of two recently donated paintings by local artist Sheila Leshinsky Oliveira in the hallway outside the Children’s Room. The paintings depict Fall River natives, Joe Raposo of Sesame Street fame and Sarah Anna Lewis, first Black-American school teacher in Fall River. The public is invited to attend.
Comments / 0