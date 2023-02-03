Read full article on original website
Dell to lay off more than 6,500 employees
Dell plans to lay off roughly 5% of its workforce, the company said in a regulatory filing Monday, in the latest example of tech companies cutting costs in an uncertain economic climate. Dell has about 133,000 employees, the company told CNN. At that level, the 5% cut would represent more...
Microsoft unveils revamped Bing search engine using AI technology more powerful than ChatGPT
Microsoft on Tuesday announced a revamp of its Bing search engine and Edge web browser powered by artificial intelligence, weeks after it confirmed plans to invest billions in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. With the updates, Bing will not only provide a list of search results, but will also answer...
US senators seek answers from Meta on whether user data was accessed by China, Russia and others
Top US lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee want answers from Meta on a newly disclosed internal investigation it conducted in 2018 that found tens of thousands of software developers in China, Russia and other “high-risk” countries may have had access to detailed Facebook user data before the company clamped down on that access beginning in 2014.
