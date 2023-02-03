ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PHOTOS: Lanterns Added to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Construction Walls, Birdhouses Removed From Former Splash Mountain Queue

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WDW News Today

Universal’s Great Movie Escape Adds Stages Cards For Tracking Points

New “stages cards” are on display in the lobby of Universal’s Great Movie Escape at Universal Orlando Resort. The cards list four different titles for the different “stages” guests can reach in each escape room, i.e. their points total. Guests who come back and play again can get more points.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Full Housekeeping Returning to ALL Walt Disney World Resort Hotels This Month

Disney has announced the return of full housekeeping to all Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this month. “We’ve heard from many of you about how much you love and have missed the more regular housekeeping services we offered prior to the pandemic, and I’m excited to share that we’ve been ramping them back up across Walt Disney World Resort hotels! By the end of February, full housekeeping room cleanings will once again be available at all of our Resort hotel rooms, with services provided daily or every other day depending on where you are staying. These full cleanings include everything you’d expect – from replacing towels and amenities to cleaning the bathrooms, making the beds, emptying trash and recycling, tidying the room and vacuuming.”
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Watch Tom’s Honest Review of the New TRON Lightcycle Run Coaster at the Magic Kingdom

It has been a long and circuitous journey to get a real TRON attraction in the Disney Parks, and more than forty years after the original “TRON” debuted in theaters, we finally have TRON Lightcycle / Run, a ride for the franchise at the Magic Kingdom largely based on its sequel “TRON Legacy.” And now that we’ve been on the ride, we can tell you all about our experience with riding it all these years later!
WDW News Today

Haunted Mansion Unexpectedly Closed For a Second Day in a Row at the Magic Kingdom

UPDATE: The Haunted Mansion was able to reopen around 11 a.m. this morning. It appears the Haunted Mansion will not be welcoming its 1,000 “resident” today because the Haunted Mansion did not open with the Magic Kingdom. This is the second consecutive day that this popular attraction has not been opened.
WDW News Today

NEW Fantasyland Baseball Cap, Skirt, and Pants at Walt Disney World

A new Fantasyland ball cap, skirt, and pants are available at Walt Disney World, matching the Fantasyland varsity cardigan we found a few days ago. The ball cap is dark distressed blue. A symbol on the front has two pink branches curving around the façade of “it’s a small world.”...
WDW News Today

Arctic Coke Machine Moves to Betty Boop Store in Universal’s Islands of Adventure

The Arctic Coke machine from the old UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Florida has moved into the Betty Boop Store at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, which will become the new UOAP Lounge soon. An official opening date for the new UOAP Lounge hasn’t been announced, but Universal said it...
WDW News Today

New ‘Olu Mel Loungefly, Suitcase, and Shoulder Plush Bring Aulani’s Favorite Turtle to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Bust out the ukelele! New merchandise featuring Aulani’s beloved ‘Olu Mel has arrived at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. ‘Olu Mel is a beloved sea creature that is usually spotted with Duffy and Friends at Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii, but a new Loungefly bag, suitcase, and shoulder plush are the latest in a new line of merchandise that brings the ukelele-playing turtle to BouTiki at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.
HAWAII STATE
WDW News Today

New Indiana Jones Adventure Signage Continues Month of Misspelling Mishaps at Disneyland

From the misspelling of “Lightning Lane” on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway preview signage to a number of incorrectly dated Disney100 banners in the Esplanade, the Disneyland Resort has been on quite the roll recently with signage mishaps within the parks. Now, new signage informing guests about the continued closure of Indiana Jones Adventure has joined that streak.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WDW News Today

NEW Disney100 Platinum Mickey Figure and Glass Mug Available at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has two new Disney100 items: a platinum Mickey figure and a glass mug by Arribas Brothers. The large mug is available at Crystal Arts in Magic Kingdom. The Disney100 logo — reading “Disney 100 Years of Wonder” in a Mickey head against an art deco background — is frosted on one side of the glass. “Walt Disney World” is below the logo.
WDW News Today

Universal Lowers Prices for Back to the Future and Jurassic World Experiences at Great Movie Escape

Less than two months since its public opening, admission prices for Universal’s Great Movie Escape in Universal CityWalk Orlando have already dropped!. Starting prices for single tickets to the attraction have been reduced from $49.99 to $39.99. For those looking to have one of two escape rooms to themselves for the experience, a private experience ticket has dropped from $300 down to starting prices of $240 for up to eight guests.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Bans Mardi Gras Bead Tree ‘Tradition’ After Reported Incident

A fan-made Mardi Gras Bead Tree tradition has been banned at Universal Orlando Resort following a reported incident. Fans, and particularly Annual Passholders who visit multiple times during the season and receive a large amount of beads, have been adorning a tree outside the parking garages for years. A specific tree, as pictured above, to the right of the moving walkways when exiting the park has been home to hundreds of bead necklaces thrown by passing guests.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Lava Pool Waterslide Reopens Following Refurbishment at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

After closing for refurbishment in early January, the Lava Pool waterslide at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has reopened. The Lava Pool at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort features a towering volcano, a waterfall, and zero-depth entry, but its biggest draw is the 142-foot waterslide. While the slide was refurbished, the rest of the pool remained open.

