PHOTOS: Lanterns Added to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Construction Walls, Birdhouses Removed From Former Splash Mountain Queue

Walkway Between Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Closing Due to Construction
We recently reported that guests using the walkways at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort were forced through an active construction zone. Now, Disney has announced that the path between the resort and the Magic Kingdom will be closing on February 13 due to ongoing refurbishments. A reopening date has not...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: 2023 Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras Parade at Universal Studios Florida Features Dragons, Unicorns, King Gator, and Beads Galore
Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is running now through April 16. Each night, guests can let the good times roll with a boisterous Mardi Gras parade. About half of the floats return every year, such as the classic Riverboat and King Gator. The others get new designs...
Universal’s Great Movie Escape Adds Stages Cards For Tracking Points
New “stages cards” are on display in the lobby of Universal’s Great Movie Escape at Universal Orlando Resort. The cards list four different titles for the different “stages” guests can reach in each escape room, i.e. their points total. Guests who come back and play again can get more points.
BREAKING: Full Housekeeping Returning to ALL Walt Disney World Resort Hotels This Month
Disney has announced the return of full housekeeping to all Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this month. “We’ve heard from many of you about how much you love and have missed the more regular housekeeping services we offered prior to the pandemic, and I’m excited to share that we’ve been ramping them back up across Walt Disney World Resort hotels! By the end of February, full housekeeping room cleanings will once again be available at all of our Resort hotel rooms, with services provided daily or every other day depending on where you are staying. These full cleanings include everything you’d expect – from replacing towels and amenities to cleaning the bathrooms, making the beds, emptying trash and recycling, tidying the room and vacuuming.”
VIDEO: Watch Tom’s Honest Review of the New TRON Lightcycle Run Coaster at the Magic Kingdom
It has been a long and circuitous journey to get a real TRON attraction in the Disney Parks, and more than forty years after the original “TRON” debuted in theaters, we finally have TRON Lightcycle / Run, a ride for the franchise at the Magic Kingdom largely based on its sequel “TRON Legacy.” And now that we’ve been on the ride, we can tell you all about our experience with riding it all these years later!
Haunted Mansion Unexpectedly Closed For a Second Day in a Row at the Magic Kingdom
UPDATE: The Haunted Mansion was able to reopen around 11 a.m. this morning. It appears the Haunted Mansion will not be welcoming its 1,000 “resident” today because the Haunted Mansion did not open with the Magic Kingdom. This is the second consecutive day that this popular attraction has not been opened.
NEW Fantasyland Baseball Cap, Skirt, and Pants at Walt Disney World
A new Fantasyland ball cap, skirt, and pants are available at Walt Disney World, matching the Fantasyland varsity cardigan we found a few days ago. The ball cap is dark distressed blue. A symbol on the front has two pink branches curving around the façade of “it’s a small world.”...
Arctic Coke Machine Moves to Betty Boop Store in Universal’s Islands of Adventure
The Arctic Coke machine from the old UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Florida has moved into the Betty Boop Store at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, which will become the new UOAP Lounge soon. An official opening date for the new UOAP Lounge hasn’t been announced, but Universal said it...
New ‘Olu Mel Loungefly, Suitcase, and Shoulder Plush Bring Aulani’s Favorite Turtle to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Bust out the ukelele! New merchandise featuring Aulani’s beloved ‘Olu Mel has arrived at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. ‘Olu Mel is a beloved sea creature that is usually spotted with Duffy and Friends at Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii, but a new Loungefly bag, suitcase, and shoulder plush are the latest in a new line of merchandise that brings the ukelele-playing turtle to BouTiki at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.
New Indiana Jones Adventure Signage Continues Month of Misspelling Mishaps at Disneyland
From the misspelling of “Lightning Lane” on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway preview signage to a number of incorrectly dated Disney100 banners in the Esplanade, the Disneyland Resort has been on quite the roll recently with signage mishaps within the parks. Now, new signage informing guests about the continued closure of Indiana Jones Adventure has joined that streak.
New Turnstiles Being Installed at Universal Studios Florida as Construction Continues Around Entrance
The exit to Universal Studios Florida has been blocked off by construction walls and we anticipate they will be getting new scanners that can be used as entrances during busy days. We saw Islands of Adventure do something similar with their new, themed entry points. The exit has been rerouted...
Disney Releases Statement Addressing Governor DeSantis’ Reedy Creek Improvement District Bill Proposal
In light of today’s new proposed bill to change the Reedy Creek Improvement District under the control of the Florida government, Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle has issued a statement. “We are monitoring the progression of the draft legislation, which is complex given the long history of the...
NEW Disney100 Platinum Mickey Figure and Glass Mug Available at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has two new Disney100 items: a platinum Mickey figure and a glass mug by Arribas Brothers. The large mug is available at Crystal Arts in Magic Kingdom. The Disney100 logo — reading “Disney 100 Years of Wonder” in a Mickey head against an art deco background — is frosted on one side of the glass. “Walt Disney World” is below the logo.
Universal Lowers Prices for Back to the Future and Jurassic World Experiences at Great Movie Escape
Less than two months since its public opening, admission prices for Universal’s Great Movie Escape in Universal CityWalk Orlando have already dropped!. Starting prices for single tickets to the attraction have been reduced from $49.99 to $39.99. For those looking to have one of two escape rooms to themselves for the experience, a private experience ticket has dropped from $300 down to starting prices of $240 for up to eight guests.
Universal Orlando Resort Bans Mardi Gras Bead Tree ‘Tradition’ After Reported Incident
A fan-made Mardi Gras Bead Tree tradition has been banned at Universal Orlando Resort following a reported incident. Fans, and particularly Annual Passholders who visit multiple times during the season and receive a large amount of beads, have been adorning a tree outside the parking garages for years. A specific tree, as pictured above, to the right of the moving walkways when exiting the park has been home to hundreds of bead necklaces thrown by passing guests.
Former Imagineer Criticizes Universal for ‘Inconsiderate’ Waistline Limit Design on Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge Vehicles
Retired Imagineer Jim Shull has taken to Twitter as he often does to criticize Universal following continued social media dialogue about the size-restrictive seating on Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge at Universal Studios Hollywood. Shull’s full thread was posted on Twitter and reads as follows:. The new Mario Kart...
New Disney’s Animal Kingdom and The Lion King Phone Cases Available at Walt Disney World
New Disney’s Animal Kingdom phone cases, including two “The Lion King” designs, are available at the Walt Disney World park. We found the four cases near the newest MaDe kiosk at the Dino Institute shop. They are available in various phone sizes. Tree of Life Phone Case...
Universal Studios Japan Announces 2023 ‘NO LIMIT! Street Festival’ Park-Wide Entertainment Slate
Every year, Universal Studios Japan refreshes nearly all of its outdoor entertainment, and the park has announced this year’s slate of entertainment coming to the park with the theme “NO LIMIT! Street Festival!”. This year’s slate of shows breaks from last year’s theme of Dance Dance Dance!, which...
PHOTOS: More Rockwork Demolished at Splash Mountain During Transformation to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom
Crews are wasting no time in transforming Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom. More rockwork has been demolished. The attraction’s signage remains in place at this time. The construction walls have posters for Tiana’s Foods and the Southern Dome Salt Company, which are two fictional...
Lava Pool Waterslide Reopens Following Refurbishment at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
After closing for refurbishment in early January, the Lava Pool waterslide at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has reopened. The Lava Pool at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort features a towering volcano, a waterfall, and zero-depth entry, but its biggest draw is the 142-foot waterslide. While the slide was refurbished, the rest of the pool remained open.
