WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
411mania.com
Bayley Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT
Bayley is taking a trip to Tuesday nights, with an appearance set for this week’s WWE NXT. WWE announced on Sunday that the Damage CTRL member will host an episode of Ding Dong Hello! on Tuesday’s episode with Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne as guests.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Again Expresses Interest In Buying WWE
When it was announced that WWE was in the process of preparing to sell, Tony Khan expressed interest in buying the company. In an interview with the Mark Hoke Show (via Fightful), Khan once again confirmed that he was interested in having negotiations about buying WWE. He said: “I don’t...
411mania.com
Swerve Strickland On His Feud With Dustin Rhodes, Says It Doesn’t Need a Title Involved
Swerve Strickland and Dustin Rhodes are at odds in AEW, and Strickland recently weighed in on the feud and his plans for dealing with Rhodes. Rhodes came out to make a save for Brian Pillman from a post-match attack by Strickland and Mogul Affiliates on the latest episode of AEW Rampage and Swerve talked about the situation in an appearance on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Judgment Day Talk Elimination Chamber, Chelsea Green is Upset, More
-Thanks to everyone for the feedback on my Retro Review of WWF The Main Event #1. You can find a link here. Now, it’s time to Talk RAW. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond is back and gets right to Elimination Chamber as now we now all the participants for each Chamber Match. We also got news that Edge/Beth vs. Finn/Rhea will take place at Elimination Chamber as well.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
411mania.com
Seth Rollins Not Interested In a Reality Show With Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are one of WWE’s most well-known couples, but Rollins says he’s not interested in a reality show featuring the two of them. WWE has done reality shows for a few of its famous couples including Miz & Mrs. and the upcoming Hulu series with Montez Ford & Bianca Belair, but Rollins told Pro Wrestling Illustrated that such a situation isn’t one he’s intrigued by. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Thinks Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Promo Should Have Been Saved For Later
Last night’s Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman promo is getting a lot of praise, and Jimmy Korderas loved it although he questioned whether it was too early to do it. As noted, Rhodes and Heyman had a segment where Heyman took shots at Rhodes’ relationship with his late father, prompting Cody to say that Heyman made the match between Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania personal. Korderes praised the segment in his latest Reffin’ Rant but worried that it might overshadow Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
411mania.com
More Spoiler Notes From MLW SuperFight Tapings
A new report has some additional spoiler details from Saturday night’s MLW SuperFight tapings. PWInsider reports the following from the show:. * Raven, who made his return at the taping, was set up as a sort of “spiritual adviser” to Ricky Shane Page and AKIRA, will be working as a producer for the company.
411mania.com
Spoiler Notes For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a few minor spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that Dexter Lumis, Street Profts, Maximum Male Models, MVP, Omos, JBL, Baron Corbin, Bayley, IYO SKY, Damian Priest, Elias, Piper Niven, Carmella, Michin, and Candice LeRae are all set for tonight’s show.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The Creed Brothers.
411mania.com
Ratings For REELZ’ Chyna & Owen Hart Specials
REELZ aired docuspecials on Chyna and Owen Hart on Sunday, and the ratings are in for both shows. Sunday night’s Chyna: Wrestling With Demons drew a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 91,000 viewers, while Autopsy – The Last Hours of Owen HartM garnered a 0.02 demo rating and 90,000 total viewers.
411mania.com
Hall’s Vengeance Day 2023 Review
Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. NXT is back on the road for the first time since Stand & Deliver all the way back in the spring. That is something that could do a lot of good for NXT and the card is pretty stacked as well. We have a bunch of title matches here, capped off by Bron Breakker defending the NXT Title against Grayson Waller inside a cage. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Notes on WWE House Show Business for 2022
– Wrestlenomics shared some data regarding WWE house show business for 2022. Pre the report, WWE ran about 147 non-televised live events last year, which was WWE’s first full calendar year the company was back on the road since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also the lowest count of WWE house shows in a calendar year since 2001.
411mania.com
Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
411mania.com
WWE Supershow Results 2.5.23: Sonya Deville Possibly Injured, More
WWE held a Supershow live event on Sunday, which appears to have seen an injury to Sonya Deville. Wrestling Bodyslam reports that the show took place in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday and that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Deville was stopped due to an apparent injury. A member of the medical team came to ringside and Deville walked out at the end of the match.
411mania.com
Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together Full Results 2.05.23: Speedball Bailey vs. Kenny K Headliner & More
Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together was hosted by Hoodslam on February 5 in San Francisco, CA. You can find full results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below. *Vipress & James C defeated El Chupacabra & Masha Slamovich. *I Quit Match: “Macdaddy” MYLO defeated Dark Sheik...
411mania.com
Maven Loved Chelsea Green’s Quick Elimination At Royal Rumble
Chelsea Green’s WWE return at the Royal Rumble resulted in a quick elimination, and Maven thought it was great. Green came out to the ring as the 20th entrant but only lasted five seconds before Rhea Ripley threw her out. Speaking with K&S Wrestlefest for a virtual signing, Maven said he loved the bit.
411mania.com
Arn Anderson On His Infamous ‘Glock’ Promo, How AEW Produces Promos
Back in 2021 on an episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson cut one of the best promos of his storied career. On a recent episode of his podcast, “Double A” talked about the infamous “get my Glock” promo with Cody Rhodes and how it came about. Arn also revealed how AEW producers promos from performers. Check out the highlights:
