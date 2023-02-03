-Thanks to everyone for the feedback on my Retro Review of WWF The Main Event #1. You can find a link here. Now, it’s time to Talk RAW. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond is back and gets right to Elimination Chamber as now we now all the participants for each Chamber Match. We also got news that Edge/Beth vs. Finn/Rhea will take place at Elimination Chamber as well.

20 HOURS AGO