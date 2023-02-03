Read full article on original website
ComicBook
1923 Star Thinks Yellowstone Spinoff is Heading Towards a Major Dutton Family Revelation
One of the big questions fans of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe have been asking as the first season of prequel series 1923 continues is who, exactly, is John Dutton III's — aka, Kevin Costner's character in Yellowstone — grandfather. While it seems like an odd sort of thing to theorize about, events in 1923 have made the family tree something of a question. John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) was killed in a recent episode and while some fans assume that means that his son, Jack (Darren Mann) will then be John II's father, there's also a theory that Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) and his fiancée Alex could end up being John II's parents. The question is one that has been hotly debated among fans and it turns out, the cast as well but Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Alex, has her own theory — she thinks 1923 is deliberately building to the reveal.
thedigitalfix.com
Yellowstone 1923 season 2 announced by Paramount Plus
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone juggernaut continues like a wagon train rolling out west, as a second season of prequel series 1923 has been announced. The announcement doesn’t directly state if stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will be returning, but it seems likely. Since Yellowstone began in 2018, its...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Netflix
Netflix is heading back to Point Place for more of That '90s Show. The That '70s Show spinoff has officially been renewed for a 16-episode Season 2, the streamer announced Friday, coming off of an incredibly successful first season. That '90s Show premiered its first season on Jan. 19 and skyrocketed to the top of Netflix's most popular English television show list in 35 countries, with more than 41 million hours viewed, according to the streamer.
tvinsider.com
Peacock Exec Explains Canceling ‘Vampire Academy,’ ‘One of Us Is Lying’
Two weeks after Peacock canceled One of Us Is Lying after its second season and fellow YA series Vampire Academy after its first, Susan Rovner has some explaining to do. Rovner, the chair of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV and streaming, sounded off on those cancelations and Peacock’s young-adult challenges in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast.
Popculture
'Fire Country' Star Diane Farr Reacts to Show's Season 2 Renewal (Exclusive)
Fire Country is one of CBS' most popular new shows as it's averaging around 8 million viewers per week. And with the show being successful, the network announced that it has been renewed for a second season. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Fire Country star Diane Farr, who talked about her reaction when she learned that the cast and crew will be coming back for another season.
For Young Sheldon, the Time Has Come to Decide Whether or Not to Rewrite a Major Piece of Big Bang Theory History
Young Sheldon could be months, weeks, or even days out from a painful childhood memory first revealed on The Big Bang Theory. During Thursday’s episode, Sheldon’s twin sister Missy confronted George about sneaking around with next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. The episode also acknowledged that Missy is now 13 years old — which, according to Big Bang, is the age where Sheldon walks in on his father having sex with another woman. “I was 13 years old, and on spring break from college,” Sheldon told Penny during Season 10 of the mothership. “My mother was in bible study, I walked in the...
‘Survivor’ Season 32: Neal ‘Regretted’ Not Hiding His Infection From Producers
'Survivor' Season 32, aka 'Survivor: Kaôh Rōng — Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty,' was brutal and contained many medical evacuations, including Neal Gottlieb on Day 19.
‘Bosch’ Universe Expands With 2 New Series In Works At Amazon Studios Centered On Jerry Edgar & Renee Ballard Characters
Expanding TV universes is the hottest trend right now. Bosch, one of the early adopters with Bosch: Legacy, is forging ahead with two police dramas inspired by the work of bestselling author Michael Connelly, which are in development at Amazon Studios. The first, the Untitled J. Edgar project, follows Harry Bosch’s former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. In this glamorous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past. Jamie Hector, who starred opposite Titus...
6 details you might have missed in the latest episode of '1923'
Episode five of "1923," titled "The Ghost of Zebrina," saw Teonna Rainwater find an ally. Insider rounds up the details you may not have noticed.
Popculture
'Law & Order: SVU' Begins Hinting At Another Major Exit
The first Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode of February hinted that another detective could be on the way out. After losing Det. Amanda Rollins earlier this season, Capt. Olivia Benson might need to fire Det. Joe Velasco based on what we learned in the Feb. 2 episode "Intersection." The episode also made it clear that Bronx Det. Terry Bruno is coming aboard.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest smash hit supernatural sensation draws blood on the Top 10 in 85 countries
Netflix’s roster of fantasy shows might be in danger of being canceled at any second, but the streaming service continues to go all-in when it comes to original content that leans heavily into the mythological for inspiration. Chalk up another winner for cinema’s most underrated subgenre, then, because Viking Wolf is a certifiable smash hit.
AOL Corp
This Dutton Family Tree Shows How Seven Generations of 'Yellowstone' Characters Are Related
The Yellowstone universe is constantly evolving. And with the ever-expanding cast of characters, it can be hard to keep up with how each one is related. Taylor Sheridan's creation has expanded to include the Dutton family origin story with 1883 and 1923, and with new installments (1883: The Bass Reeves Story and 6666) on the horizon, we don't expect the world to be simplified any time soon.
Meet the 'Survivor 44' Cast! Frannie Marin Vows Not to "Shrink Herself" in the Game
The 23-year-old from Massachusetts is playing with a combination of mindfulness and customer service experience.
Yellowstone May End With Season 5 Due to Dispute With Kevin Costner
The Duttons’ reign may soon be coming to an end. According to Deadline, Paramount is taking steps to bring Yellowstone to a close with its fifth season, which is currently airing. The shocking move comes amid a protracted disagreement with star Kevin Costner, who reportedly demanded to spend just one week shooting the six episodes that comprise the second half of Season 5.
Popculture
'Mayfair Witches' Star Jack Huston Talks Lasher's Relationship With Rowan (Exclusive)
The fifth episode of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches aired on AMC and AMC+ this past weekend, and Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) used her powers to kill Carlotta (Beth Grant). This was something that Lasher (Jack Huston) wanted and led to him letting Rowan out of the Mayfair house after being trapped in the home for the entire episode. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Huston, who plays Lasher, and he talked about the ending of Episode 5 as well as Lasher's relationship with Rowan.
Paramount Responds to ‘Yellowstone’ Cancellation & Kevin Costner Departure Rumors: Report
In a direct response to Outsider, Paramount has addressed the future of Yellowstone and what we can expect moving forward. On Monday, Deadline dropped a bombshell article citing everything from the ending of Yellowstone with Season 5 to a disgruntled Kevin Costner being replaced with Matthew McConaughey. As the biggest entertainment shocker to hit in recent memory, the report has spread like wildfire. But is any of it true?
Tugboat Captain Lucca in '1923' May Look Familiar to Some Viewers — Here's Why
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for 1923 Season 1, Episode 5. The latest Yellowstone spin-off to hit Paramount Plus, 1923, features an all-star cast and an intriguing plot. It's not surprising that the show, which follows the Dutton family during the Great Depression era, would also attract attention for its cast of Hollywood legends like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
Mel Brooks’ ‘History of the World, Part II’ Is Finally Here
Mel Brooks hasn’t made a film since 1995’s Dracula: Dead and Loving It. Since then he’s made several Broadway shows based on his hits, and he was also, like, in his mid-90s, which tends to slow a person down just a little bit. Now, at long last, the comedy legend behind so many of our favorite movies has finally returned with ... a TV show! Look, we’ll take what we can get at this point.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Fans Shocked at Series' Reported Demise
Yellowstone is reportedly coming to an end. On Monday, Deadline reported that Yellowstone would be ending and another Dutton-centric series, starring Matthew McConaughey, would be produced in its place. Naturally, fans of the popular drama series had plenty to say about this shocking news on social media. According to Deadline,...
Popculture
Peacock Exec Explains Why It Canceled Several Major Shows
What factors influence the decision to keep or cancel a television show? That was the key question presented to Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV and streaming, during a recent appearance on TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast. Peacock just reached 20 million subscribers, ended its free tier for new users, and expects losses of $3 billion this year to grow as the executive joined the show. Meanwhile, she's enjoying critical praise for Poker Face on Peacock, a ratings success for Night Court on NBC, and other triumphs. However, even with its critically lauded programming, NBC, and Peacock in particular, have placed many of its newest shows on the chopping block after they have barely premiered. Peacock recently canceled One of Us Is Lying and Julie Plec's Vampire Academy while also axing Dead Day, which was to have united Plec and Kevin Williamson for the first time since Vampire Diaries.
