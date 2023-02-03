One of the big questions fans of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe have been asking as the first season of prequel series 1923 continues is who, exactly, is John Dutton III's — aka, Kevin Costner's character in Yellowstone — grandfather. While it seems like an odd sort of thing to theorize about, events in 1923 have made the family tree something of a question. John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) was killed in a recent episode and while some fans assume that means that his son, Jack (Darren Mann) will then be John II's father, there's also a theory that Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) and his fiancée Alex could end up being John II's parents. The question is one that has been hotly debated among fans and it turns out, the cast as well but Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Alex, has her own theory — she thinks 1923 is deliberately building to the reveal.

2 DAYS AGO