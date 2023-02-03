Read full article on original website
Why isn’t Apex Legends getting a new legend in season 16?
Season 16 of Apex Legends—also known as Revelry—is launching on Feb. 14. The entire season is a celebration of Apex, taking the game’s fourth anniversary as an opportunity to flood players with content that both celebrates its past and builds the foundations for its future. This includes some big changes coming to the class system and a new weapon for the first time in over a year.
Is Team Deathmatch permanent in Apex Legends?
Apex Legends players asked, and after a few years, Respawn Entertainment listened. Season 16 marks the official addition of the long-requested Team Deathmatch mode, entering the playlist as a limited-time mode. Team Deathmatch pits two squads of three players in six-vs-six combat. Matches are divided into 30-point rounds, and the...
Apex’s season 16 will overhaul the class system to better define roles and playstyles
Loba and Lifeline won’t be the only supports in Apex Legends this season, but not because a new legend will be a part of that class. Apex‘s class system is getting a thorough overhaul in season 16, and even though there is no new legend added to the game this season, players can expect far-reaching changes to the entire cast due to how they’ll fit into the new divisions.
When does Apex’s Mixtape playlist release?
Some of Apex Legends’ limited-time modes aren’t as limited-time as they have been in the past few years. While these short-lived modes can make triumphant returns every now and then for some extra spice (such as Control) or make explosive debuts (such as Gun Run), they tend to only be playable for brief windows—or at least they were until season 16.
Overwatch 2 season 3 dives deep into Asian mythology with new cosmetics, battle pass rewards
Following a season centered around Greek mythology, Overwatch 2 is preparing to introduce players to more cosmetics based on stories told around the world—this time, bringing players deep into the intricacies of Asian mythologies. Overwatch 2’s season three battle pass will connect the game’s large roster of heroes to...
Riot disables TFT Set 8 Ranked over bug
Riot Games has disabled all Ranked queues for Teamfight Tactics Set Eight after a bug reverted balance changes back to the 13.1 B-patch. Players attempting to climb the ladder today were unable to play Ranked once a bug was discovered. All Ranked TFT Set Eight games were disabled by Riot around 5pm CT on Feb. 6 after a glitch reverted the 13.1 C-patch back to the 13.1 B-patch. The same bug also reverted the patch in League of Legends Ranked queues.
League thrown into chaos after Riot accidentally deletes every Patch 13.1b change
League of Legends was temporarily thrown into chaos on Feb. 6 after a glitch reverted every Patch 13.1B change originally shipped onto live servers. Riot Games has since solved the surprise reversion issue, reloading the late January patch back into the game and re-enabling ranked and draft picks across the board.
All new classes in Apex Legends
For its first four years, Apex Legends split its growing roster into four different classes: Offensive, Defensive, Support, and Recon. With the release of season 16, though, Respawn Entertainment overhauled that division, bringing those four categories up to five and redefining both bloated roles (such as the broad Offensive category) and least-populated legend types (such as Support, which only encompassed Lifeline and Loba).
Overwatch 2 season 3 brings mythology, more rewards, and massive improvements
For the past nine weeks, Overwatch 2 fans have been enjoying a season full of Greek and Roman mythology that also introduced the game’s newest hero, Ramattra. It was also the season of Roadhog dominance, leading to one of the sequel’s first balance patches outside of the usual initial and midseason offerings.
Apex is removing Arenas, but getting a new LTM playlist in its place
Apex Legends fans can say farewell to Arenas, but fans are getting a long-anticipated upgrade when the shooter’s season 16 launches on Feb. 14. Respawn Entertainment will retire the mode in the next season, Revelry, developers revealed in a press conference ahead of the new season. The team also gave fans a taste of its successor, the promising Mixtape playlist.
Riot reveals new release date for League of Legends’ upcoming Patch 13.3
Last month, Riot Games suffered a cyberattack that compromised the company’s development environment, leaving developers scrambling and various users looking for answers. The social engineering attack was successful in stealing a plethora of source code for both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, along with the code for a legacy anti-cheat system. This breach caused the delay of several releases for both titles, but a month later, Riot’s release schedule is slowly returning back to normal.
Another popular party mode is returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 soon
Last week, Activision announced that the popular Infected mode is returning to Call of Duty in Modern Warfare 2’s season two. And today, the company revealed that it won’t be alone. Another casual-friendly party mode for solo players or groups of friends to mess around with in multiplayer...
Apex is getting Team Deathmatch as an LTM, but it won’t be as limited as it first seems
After years of requests and feedback that span from Apex Legends launch to the current day, season 16 is finally delivering a vanilla Team Deathmatch mode for the title. It will be replacing Arenas, which is getting sunset after seven quiet seasons in the shadow of Battle Royale and Control.
Mercy mains baffled by unexpected nerfs to hero in latest Overwatch 2 patch
A new season coming soon to Overwatch 2, bringing a new battle pass, map rotation, and an array of balance changes to shift the meta. But one adjustment wasn’t expected at all by players, and they were baffled when they discovered them in the patch notes. Mercy received a...
Why was League Patch 13.1b reverted?
On Feb.6, many League of Legends players were thrown into confusion by seeing all changes introduced alongside Patch 13.1b being reverted temporarily. In addition, players couldn’t queue up for ranked games and saw a dozen champions being removed from the champion select phase, as well as items and runes. Many worried that a game-breaking bug had surfaced and would paralyze League for a while.
Call of Duty legend Crimsix joins FaZe—but not for the game you’re thinking of
The winningest Call of Duty esports player of all time is back in the esports business—but the comeback is not going to take place in Modern Warfare 2. No, the 37-time CoD champion Crimsix is headed down a new road this time. Literally. FaZe Clan announced today that the former CoD star is going pro on the organization’s sim racing team. Seriously.
How do I get a Riot Gun Buddy? Who is the next VALORANT break-out star? VALORANT Mail Room
This is the first installment of the George Geddes’ Mail Room for Dot Esports, a weekly article series that will answer questions from Twitter regarding VALORANT news. It’s a tale as old as time; VALORANT players looking to get their hands on a Gun Buddy with a small Riot logo situated on a boring background.
TFT Patch 13.3 targets Hero Augment balance for full tailored options
Riot Games is changing the way Hero Augment Armories work in Teamfight Tactics Monsters’ Attack!, providing players with tailored reroll options that could destroy the Set Eight meta if left unchecked. Scheduled to drop into live servers on Feb. 8, Patch 13.3 will fundamentally change how Tacticains play TFT...
How big is Warzone 2 Resurgence map Ashika Island?
Trekking from one side of the map to the other can be the ultimate nightmare, that’s why fast travel was created. But with some maps, like Ashika Island in Warzone 2, there’s no fast travel; you’ll have to get your boots on and hot-foot way over to the opposing side.
Ability details for Dota 2’s next hero may have leaked ahead of next patch
It has been almost four months since we last heard about Dota 2’s newest hero, Muerta, and any details on the deathly duelist. However, in another set of leaks from internal game files, it appears fans may have an early glimpse at some concepts of her abilities. The Mournful...
