Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
A.V. Club
Grimes alleges that the "irrelevant" Grammys told her she "wasn't allowed" to nominate Sophie
In the cavernous wake of Renaissance’s Album Of The Year snub, another voice has entered the “Grammys Don’t Matter” choir: Grimes, who alleges that when she was a member of the voting body she was forbidden from nominating the late electronic music pioneer Sophie, and had to choose from a “pre-fabricated” list that left a bad taste in her mouth.
A.V. Club
Bryan Cranston says Super Bowl commercial will probably, maybe be his last appearance as Walter White
There’s some sort of poetic irony to the fact that Bryan Cranston’s last appearance as the fearsome chemistry-teacher-turned-kingpin Walter White may be coming not with his death in the final moments of Breaking Bad, or his cameo in followup film El Camino, or even his recent reprisal in the excellent final season of Better Call Saul.
A.V. Club
Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls hit the court in White Men Can't Jump first look
30 years ago, cinema asked a question: Can white men jump? 1992's White Men Can’t Jump seemed to provide a sensible answer (re: some white men can’t jump, but Woody Harrelson sure can), but as is the scientific way, one test isn’t always enough. It may have taken Hollywood a second, but the investigation continues in our first look at 20th Century Studios’ remake of White Men Can’t Jump with rapper Jack Harlow testing out the theory this time around.
A.V. Club
Ashton Kutcher didn't want to be accused of having an affair (or any chemistry whatsoever) with Reese Witherspoon
Come on, folks: we can’t expect every pair of co-stars who are happily married (not to each other) to have as much steamy, barely containable sexual chemistry as Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain on the Scenes From A Marriage red carpet. Sometimes, they’re simply going to act like two distant second cousins forced to stand together at grandma’s 87th birthday. And that’s okay!
A.V. Club
Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to bring will-they-won’t-they energy to Harley Quinn
Qunita Brunson and Tyler James Williams are trading school books for two pairs of wings. Everyone’s favorite Philadelphia educators will finally be allowed to give in to their romantic urges (and stop torturing us poor Abbott Elementary fans) on the upcoming Harley Quinn Valentine’s Special. Per Deadline, Brunson and Williams will stop by Gotham in a brief cameo as Hawkman and Hawkgirl.
A.V. Club
Sam Smith wore devil horns at the Grammys and conservatives are losing it
As similarly seen with Lil Nas X’s devilish “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” promotion in 2021, conservatives have their satanic panic panties in a twist over last night’s performance from Sam Smith and Kim Petras. The two took the Grammys stage for a performance of their song “Unholy,” which won the award for Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance.
A.V. Club
17-year-old to direct A24 horror movie based on The Backrooms YouTube videos
Sidle back behind that tree, Slender Man! The internet has a new favorite creepypasta obsession, and it’s already becoming a movie from A24, James Wan’s Atomic Monster, director Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps, and Chernin Entertainment. We’re talking about “The Backrooms,” an expansion of the internet’s fascination with liminal spaces—which are weird (often edited) photos of unsettlingly empty places.
A.V. Club
What's on TV this week—Not Dead Yet, the return of You, and a Harley Quinn special
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, February 5, to Thursday, February 9. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Not Dead Yet (ABC, Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.)
A.V. Club
M. Night Shyamalan and Tom Brady dethrone Avatar, at least for this week, at the weekend box office
Avatar: The Way Of Water is done. Welcome to a new era of box office domination, one where Tom Brady and M. Night Shyamalan are the ones breaking records and rocketing up the list of biggest movies of all time… though, granted, neither of them have broken any records or made any impression on the all-time box office list the way Avatar has… and they almost certainly won’t… but, at least for this weekend, they both managed to top The Way Of Water at the domestic box office!
A.V. Club
Do not tell Michelle Yeoh what to do, says Michelle Yeoh
People love to boss others around. But why they think they can tell Michaelle Yeoh what to do is beyond us. The Oscar-nominee is currently riding high on the road to the Academy Awards, where her high-energy postmodern kung fu epic, Everything Everywhere All At Once, is nominated for 11 little gold men. It’s the perfect capper to a career that continues to defy the generally sexist expectations about female actors and what roles they can or cannot do. And yet, despite starring in blockbuster superhero movies, animated family films, and romantic comedies, she still hears the same garbage as other actors going through the very natural experience of getting older.
A.V. Club
What can the Oscars learn from the newly resurgent Grammys?
Congratulations are in order to the Grammys for pulling itself up by the bootstraps: the 2023 ceremony pulled in 12.4 million viewers, the highest since 2020 (which racked up 18.69 million viewers). It’s a 30% increase from the 2022 show, which saw only 9.6 million viewers. The news is a shot of optimism on the awards circuit, which has struggled to regain its pre-pandemic footing— just look at the Golden Globes’ dismal ratings decline as an example.
A.V. Club
80 For Brady apparently cut a scene with a gay kiss
80 For Brady had plenty of time for stroking the ego of producer/co-star Tom Brady—one of the most acclaimed athletes in the world, and therefore someone who definitely needed the boost—but one thing it apparently did not have time for was a kiss between two gay characters played by M3GAN’s Brian Jordan Alvarez and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. That’s what Kenworthy told Variety, at least, saying his cameo in the film originally involved him “making out” with Alvarez, and that some of the takes “got raunchy” as the two of them started to ad-lib more.
A.V. Club
My Dad The Bounty Hunter review: A sci-fi joyride of a kids' show
My Dad The Bounty Hunter, the newest addition to Netflix’s growing slate of kids’ programming, is one more example of the intergenerational appeal of high-quality animation. Complete with nods and callbacks to classic sci-fi films that test the strength of familial bonds, the new sci-fi series is an action-packed joyride and offers a fresh, all-ages-friendly take on the double-life trope.
A.V. Club
Premium cable network formerly known as Showtime announces multiple Billions spin-offs
Quick, you’ve just been put in charge of Paramount+ With Showtime (the premium cable platform formerly known as Showtime), and you have to come up with the titles for as many spin-offs of his drama Billions as you can in the next 15 seconds. Go! Go! Go!. Alright, if...
A.V. Club
How to kill a cinematic universe
James Gunn has always delivered a body count with his movies, his deliberately hyper-murderous 2022 DC film debut The Suicide Squad most of all. But no one ever figured him for an executioner. That changed last month, as Gunn and Peter Safran revealed the first serious look at their plans...
Comments / 0