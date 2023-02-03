Millennials who managed the feat of becoming homeowners have discovered that their piece of the American Dream may turn into a bit of a nightmare. 82% of millennial homeowners have at least one regret about their first home purchase, according to a 2023 Millennial Homebuyer Report by Clever Real Estate's Real Estate Witch. That's not surprising given the difficult hand dealt to this generation: two economic recessions and a historically expensive housing market driven by high demand and limited supply, followed by climbing high mortgage rates in 2022.

