Outdoor Conditions (2/3): Northern NY under windchill warning through Sat., windchill temps -30°F to -45°F

Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul presented her $227 billion executive budget in Albany. Here’s a little glimpse into how it all unfolds for reporters in Albany. First, we get a state budget book that highlights the governor’s priorities and gives a narrative of where the state’s fiscal position is headed. In that book I searched for “Adirondack” and found one mention. Then we attended the governor’s official budget address held in the Red Room, the governor’s main press conference room on the second floor of the state Capitol. This speech is a boiled down version of the book. This was also my opportunity to take photos. The governor held a press conference shortly after her presentation before a procession of us headed to the Blue Room, another room on the second floor of the Capitol. There, reporters heard from Acting Budget Director Sandra Beattie. As those conferences were going on, the state Division of Budget released the governor’s proposed budget bills. These are nine lengthy documents focused on big topics like transportation, the environment and local governments that include more nitty gritty information and specific dollar amounts. This is where word searching is very helpful and how I found some more specifics about what Adirondack Park projects might get funding.

ALBANY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO