The Buffalo Sabres are either going to buy, sell, or do nothing at the trade deadline. If they sell, who would they trade away by March 3rd?. While I don’t believe the Buffalo Sabres will trade anyone, professional sports is always about things happening when you least expect it. So let’s get hypothetical here and list three players who general manager Kevyn Adams would most likely move.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO