Buffalo Sabres: The final verdict on a potential Timo Meier trade

Timo Meier would be a gamechanger for the Buffalo Sabres. But the total costs of acquiring him could disrupt the team’s current chemistry. Over the past two weeks, I’ve written about why the Buffalo Sabres would do well to consider Timo Meier, and why trading for the young forward makes zero sense. Clearly, I wanted to outline, in separate articles, the pros and cons of trading for Meier.
Top 3 players the Buffalo Sabres could trade at the deadline

The Buffalo Sabres are either going to buy, sell, or do nothing at the trade deadline. If they sell, who would they trade away by March 3rd?. While I don’t believe the Buffalo Sabres will trade anyone, professional sports is always about things happening when you least expect it. So let’s get hypothetical here and list three players who general manager Kevyn Adams would most likely move.
