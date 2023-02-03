Read full article on original website
Davis Resigning As Executive Director Of The Soldotna Chamber
Shanon Davis, Director of the Soldotna Chamber of Commerce, announced her resignation effective February 22nd, after eight years of service and five years of leadership. She will assist the Board of Directors with the transition. Davis is leaving the Chamber to take the position of Marketing Manager with Central Peninsula Hospital.
Researchers learn earthquakes intensify in deep sedimentary basin near Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - The tallest peak in North America has nothing on one obscure basin over 100 miles to the northeast. At nearly 4.5 miles deep, the Nenana Basin extends further in the ground than the crest of Denali (3.85 miles), and it is this property that causes earthquakes to strike longer and harder when they enter the region, according to researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Geophysical Institute.
High avalanche danger for Turnagain Pass area on Sunday
Derkevorkian: Vote for Peter Micciche for Kenai mayor
As residents of the Kenai Peninsula Borough, we face many challenges, but with Peter Micciche at the helm, I am confident that we can overcome them. Peter has a proven track record of putting the needs of the community first and working tirelessly to deliver results. With his extensive knowledge of the borough and his commitment to responsible governance, Peter is the clear choice to lead us forward.
Man indicted in Delta Junction double homicide
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks grand jury has indicted Daniel Serkov on charges related to the deaths of two men in Delta Junction last month. Serkov faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence, and fifth-degree criminal mischief in the deaths of Andrey Dorozhin and Dmitry Sergiyenko on Jan. 20.
Mysterious snow pile blocks beach access in Ninilchik
Wayside Road is a beach access street for the Deep Creek State Recreation Area, a popular fishing spot with sweeping views of Ninilchik. It's a steep pathway, ordinarily just a turn off from the Sterling Highway. But last week, members of a local road conditions Facebook group noted a huge...
Alaska’s top-funded earmark is a $99 million sports and fitness center at Fort Wainwright. Officials say it will promote military mental health.
Alaska’s most expensive earmarked project in the federal spending bill funds a $99 million sports and fitness center at Fort Wainwright. The annex to Fort Wainwright’s Physical Fitness Center in Fairbanks will include an indoor track and AstroTurf field that military personnel and their families can use for official training and recreational activities, like intramural sports leagues.
Kenai Updates Fire Prevention Standards
The Kenai City Council enacted ordinance 3333-2023 amending the 23-page Kenai Municipal Code 8.05.010 which addresses the adoption of fire prevention standards. The result of the approval of the fire ordinance repeals and replaces current Kenai Municipal Code (which includes the local amendments to the 2009 International Fire Code with the 2021 International Fire Code with local amendments).
Alaska Has A Brand New Nordic Spa With Hot And Cold Plunge Pools And A Rainforest Steam Room
If you’re looking for a day of utter relaxation, you must head straight to this Nordic Spa in Alaska. The Alyeska Nordic Spa at Alyeska Resort is the newest attraction to Alaska’s wellness scene. With hot and cold plunge pools, cedar barrel saunas, and a rainforest steam room, this spa is everything it promises and more.
Counterpoint: Write in Robert Wall for Kenai Borough mayor
Richard Derkevorkian and Bill Elam have, without a doubt, put in the “blood, sweat, and tears” that comes with being in the minority in our borough government. I have the utmost respect and appreciation for their conservative representation for their districts, and certainly share their desire for a conservative mayor that can help share their load.
Jamison Gallion sentenced to 37 years for setting fires in Two Rivers area
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In a crowded Fairbanks courtroom, 19-year-old Jamison Gallion, the man who pleaded guilty to setting several buildings and homes ablaze in the Two Rivers area in 2021, sat patiently as he listened to Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle carry out the final sentencing. Gallion, who was...
Halibut Cove Woman Indicted On Federal Charges
A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging a Homer woman with attempted interference with the navigation of a seaplane and negligent operations of a vessel. According to court documents, Marian Beck, 68, operated her vessel in a reckless manner as she made several close passing maneuvers in...
Eric Rustad sentenced for January 2020 domestic violence murder
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Eric Rustad, the man who was convicted of the 2020 domestic violence murder of Kristen Huntington was sentenced in a Fairbanks courtroom by Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle on February 1, 2023. The timeline of events that led to the arrest and conviction of Rustad are...
