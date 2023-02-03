ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

KELOLAND TV

Slick roads in Black Hills; Balloon fallout; SD tax relief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories on First@4 for Monday, February 6. Streets and roads in western South Dakota are covered in ice, slush and snow. Winter weather moved through the area starting Monday morning. According to South Dakota 511, the roads around...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Construction is underway on Sioux Park tennis courts in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Brand new tennis courts are in the works in Rapid City. Construction is already underway thanks to help from vision funds and the City. Bella Nelson, a 7th grader at Southwest Middle School, has been playing tennis for 6 years. She spends a lot of her time at The Sioux Park tennis courts which are under renovation.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

What is being built on Mount Rushmore Rd?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – When traveling on Mt. Rushmore Road, you may be delayed by a lane closure. Currently, a portion of Mt. Rushmore Road is one-lane due to the construction on the corner of Mt. Rushmore Road and Flormann St. 2202 Mt. Rushmore Road will become the new home of Dakota Title LLC.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Eagle Butte woman arrested for DUI in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An Eagle Butte woman is behind bars in Rapid City after crashing her SUV. Police were sent to a parking lot in southern Rapid City where they found an SUV missing its front wheel and a medical unit tending to people. Witnesses say the vehicle was on 5th Street when it left the road and crashed into some construction equipment and a dumpster.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Sturgis city manager opts for new Rapid City job

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Daniel Ainslie, the Sturgis city manager for 11 years, is resigning to become Rapid City’s director of finance. The Sturgis City Council accepted Ainslie’s resignation at Monday’s council meeting. In a release announcing his move, Ainslie said he will meet with the mayor and council to set up a transition plan to keep disruptions to a minimum. No timeline was given.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City fender bender turns into assault

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City. Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old located safely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old. Authorities say Brooklyn Kline was reported missing Sunday morning. She was last seen in the unit block of Knollwood Drive. Her clothing description is unknown. She is described as...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Rapid City Police report missing 13-year-old found safe

UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): Brooklyn Kline has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Brooklyn Kline. Officers have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing early Sunday morning. Brooklyn is a Caucasian female standing 5’2″, 120 lbs, with hazel eyes. She was last seen in the unit block of Knollwood Drive. Her clothing description is unknown.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Tribal sovereignty embraced in new Oyate Health Center

The Oyate Health Center sits on a plot in west Rapid City on the campus of the old Sioux San Hospital. It opened its doors for the first time Monday. Jerilyn Church is president and CEO of the Great Plains Tribal Health Board. She said while bittersweet, leaving Sioux San represents a reclamation of tribal sovereignty.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
ROCKERVILLE, SD
newscenter1.tv

Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranks first in the nation for major orthopedic surgery, but “it’s about the patient care that we deliver”

RAPID CITY, S.D. – With quality care and customer service for their patients, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the number one hospital in the nation for major orthopedic surgery for medical excellence. Orthopedics is a branch of surgery that takes care of the musculoskeletal system like hips, knees, spines, hands and feet.
gowatertown.net

Rapid City police shoot and kill man involved in hostage situation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, fending off a bystander’s efforts to intervene.
RAPID CITY, SD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota

The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
