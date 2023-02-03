ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
crawfordcountynow.com

James T. Butterfield

James T. Butterfield has died too soon. For anyone that knew him, they would not be surprised as he was never late. Born July 9, 1951 in Galion, he lived his entire life in the same house. Parents were Carlos and Louise (Miller) Butterfield who preceded him in death. Also preceding was a stillborn older brother, Lawrence.
GALION, OH
illinois.edu

217 Today: New Philadelphia designated as national park for being first town legally founded by an African American

With Medicaid pandemic protections ending March 31, the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services predicts more than 300,000 residents could lose health insurance. Last year, a letter co-authored by a University of Illinois law professor was cited on the U.S. Senate floor during its debate on the Respect for Marriage Act.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Mary K. Bolin

Mary Kay Bolin, 64, of Bucyrus, died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Avita Hospital in Bucyrus following a brief illness. She was born on May 2, 1958 in Bucyrus to the late Glenn E. and Esther (Ford) Saunders. On October 15, 1983, she married Paul H. “Bub” Bolin and they shared many wonderful times and much laughter until his passing on November 7, 2011. Much of Mary’s work career took place at the Subway in Bucyrus where she had served as a longtime manager.
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

New career “clicks” for Galion photographer

GALION–Taylor Price has been behind the camera for years, but now she’s taking photography to a whole new level. Price, 21, is the photographer and owner of TPrice Photos, the business she launched just over two years ago. She loves capturing moments of love and happiness. And, for many of her clients, memories they can cherish for years to come.
GALION, OH
tourcounsel.com

Belden Village Mall | Shopping mall in Canton, Ohio

Belden Village Mall is a shopping mall in Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Canton. Its current anchor tenants are Dave & Buster's (in the upper level of the former Sears), Dillard's (formerly Higbee's), and Macy's (formerly O'Neil's, later May Company Ohio, then Kaufmann's). Belden Village...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

The Daily Pressed cafe sets grand opening for Feb. 7 in downtown Akron

AKRON, Ohio – If you can’t decide between having a cup of coffee or a cocktail, downtown Akron’s new café, The Daily Pressed, has you covered. Located in the former Karma Café space at 323 S. Main St., The Daily Pressed is equal parts café, Italian-inspired bistro and speakeasy cocktail lounge. The European-style establishment describes itself as a fast casual, Italian-inspired coffee shop with a unique cocktail menu.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina Library hosts real-life fairytale wedding

MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

Orrville woman alive today thanks to quick thinking of gym members and an AED

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Linda Thompson was straight and to the point: “It was very frightening and I am just happy to be here.”. When she spoke, Thompson was standing in just about the same spot in Tillison’s Fitness Warehouse in Orville where she had collapsed, in cardiac arrest, about two weeks earlier during an early morning workout, a workout the members call, “boot camp.”
ORRVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this fine dining restaurant offers some of the best seafood in the area. Patrons say you can't go wrong with starting with a bowl of their delectable lobster bisque, which is wonderfully rich and creamy. As for entrees, customers highly enjoy the Kingfish trio (a seafood feast that includes a lobster tail, scallops, shrimp, mashed potatoes with lobster, and asparagus), Gulf of Maine salmon (which is served with butternut squash, sweet corn succotash, fingerlings, and lemon butter), and Maryland crab cakes. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie or buttermilk crème brulee.
OHIO STATE
The Maine Writer

Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred Pronouns

In August 2020, Vivian Geraghty was a recent college graduate, and she had just begun teaching English at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon, Ohio. Just two years later, in August 2022, two of Vivian's students requested to be called by names that conflicted with their gender and were also different from the student's legal names.
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Area’s best no higher than fourth in Associated Press state girls basketball poll

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio’s best remain on the cusp, looking in at the top teams in the state for girls basketball, based on the latest Associated Press state poll. Monday’s rankings have two area teams — Laurel in Division III and Richmond Heights in Division IV — fourth in their respective divisions. Olmsted Falls is fifth in Division I, while Copley is seventh in Division II.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
WKYC

US 20 reopens in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 3:20 p.m., U.S. 20 in Lorain County has been reopened. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Ohio Department of Transportation was warning travelers that they may need...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
midwestliving.com

Getaway in Ohio's Amish Country

Halfway between Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio's sprawling Amish Country is one of the largest Amish settlements in the world, with an estimated 37,000 Amish in Holmes County and surrounding areas. Travelers take divergent paths to sample the rural lifestyle. Many people follow tour buses to the museums, Main Street shops and reliable restaurants. But if you're hungering for a slower, more authentic experience, follow the buggies along Holmes County's backroads to the farms and shops of everyday Amish life.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

US 23 in Delaware County reopens following explosion

UPDATE: The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that at approximately 10:10 p.m., U.S. 23 reopened following Monday’s fire. LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Currently, U.S. 23 is closed in both directions at East Orange Road, causing […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
MANSFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy