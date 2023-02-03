ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal

Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

By losing both coordinators, Mario Cristobal and Miami come out winners

Nearly a year after Mario Cristobal methodically and expertly built his first staff at Miami, he is back at square one. That's not a bad thing, either. The Hurricanes disappointed in Year 1 on the field and more frustrating was that growth seemed difficult under both offensive and defensive coordinators, particularly on offense. Cristobal fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after a dreadfully inconsistent performance just one year after the Michigan coordinator was lauded as the nation's best assistant coach as the winner of the Broyles Award.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Texas A&M coaching target heading to Michigan

Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and linebackers' coach Tyler Santucci left Aggieland last month to take a similar role at Duke under former A&M assistant and head coach Mike Elko. At the time, this seemingly opened up a spot on the Aggies' staff and it was presumed that one of A&M's targets would be former Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator and safeties' coach Chris Partridge who had served in that role with current A&M defensive boss D.J. Durkin. This would allow Durkin to move back to coaching backers (which he did in Oxford) and Partridge would coach safeties.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Breaking Down the Board: Notre Dame Lands Top QB Target in 2024

As we stated recently, this is the week we break down the class of 2024 recruiting board for Notre Dame and start narrowing things down to the real names to know. Over the next few days, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports will look at each position and share the names to know. The “Top Targets” board at Irish Illustrated will also be trimmed to the appropriate names to know and updated upon each release.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4

Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

Talented Virginia athlete Joshua Clarke lands first offer after coaching change at Wake Forest

Not even 12 hours after Chip West was officially announced as Wake's new cornerbacks coach, he began doling out offers to help reshape the room come 2024. The first? Alexandria (Va.) Flint Hill High School corner Joshua Clarke. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the first offer from him went out to the commonwealth of Virginia. West's background stems from there and has been his main recruiting ground at every stop along the way.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Ryan Day on possibility of C.J. Stroud returning to Ohio State for fourth season: 'I mean, I was hoping'

C.J. Stroud took nearly all the time available to him to make what was arguably the biggest decision of his life. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Jan. 16, the deadline for players that were eligible to make a decision on declaring for the NFL Draft, that he would not return to college and thanked all those who helped turn him into a high first-round pick.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers

Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
WESTWOOD, MA
247Sports

Tennessee basketball drops in updated AP Poll

Tennessee basketball (19-4, 8-2 SEC) dropped four spots to No. 6 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. UT and Alabama (No. 3) are the only two SEC teams ranked in this week's poll. The Vols, who climbed to No. 2 in last week's poll,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

The Flagship: Cedric Baxter's coach breaks down what makes Texas' five-star RB special

In this week's interview edition of The Flagship Podcast, we talk to Cameron Duke, the high school coach of Texas early enrollee freshman five-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. Duke, the head coach at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Fla., coached Baxter for four seasons as Baxter ran for 3,759 yards (7.6 ypc) and 42 touchdowns while becoming the nation's top running back in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss

Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
