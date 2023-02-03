Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
2024 Recruiting Board Breakdown: 5-star RB Kam Davis already committed, plenty of others on the board
Over the next few weeks, Noles247 will be providing in-depth breakdowns on Florida State's recruiting board at each position within the 2024 recruiting class. Today, we'll discuss the running back recruiting board. Here's the full run-down:. Committed (1):. Kam Davis committed to Florida State back in March of 2021. He's...
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
By losing both coordinators, Mario Cristobal and Miami come out winners
Nearly a year after Mario Cristobal methodically and expertly built his first staff at Miami, he is back at square one. That's not a bad thing, either. The Hurricanes disappointed in Year 1 on the field and more frustrating was that growth seemed difficult under both offensive and defensive coordinators, particularly on offense. Cristobal fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after a dreadfully inconsistent performance just one year after the Michigan coordinator was lauded as the nation's best assistant coach as the winner of the Broyles Award.
Texas A&M coaching target heading to Michigan
Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and linebackers' coach Tyler Santucci left Aggieland last month to take a similar role at Duke under former A&M assistant and head coach Mike Elko. At the time, this seemingly opened up a spot on the Aggies' staff and it was presumed that one of A&M's targets would be former Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator and safeties' coach Chris Partridge who had served in that role with current A&M defensive boss D.J. Durkin. This would allow Durkin to move back to coaching backers (which he did in Oxford) and Partridge would coach safeties.
247Sports
Long-standing Michigan LB commit Zach Ludwig goes public with pledge to Wolverines
Michigan landed a commitment from South Park (Pa.) High linebacker Zach Ludwig back on Nov. 29. However, in an era where most prospects announce their offers, visits and ultimately their commitment on several social media platforms, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound Ludwig doesn’t really utilize those avenues. "The only thing I...
Breaking Down the Board: Notre Dame Lands Top QB Target in 2024
As we stated recently, this is the week we break down the class of 2024 recruiting board for Notre Dame and start narrowing things down to the real names to know. Over the next few days, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports will look at each position and share the names to know. The “Top Targets” board at Irish Illustrated will also be trimmed to the appropriate names to know and updated upon each release.
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4
Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
Talented Virginia athlete Joshua Clarke lands first offer after coaching change at Wake Forest
Not even 12 hours after Chip West was officially announced as Wake's new cornerbacks coach, he began doling out offers to help reshape the room come 2024. The first? Alexandria (Va.) Flint Hill High School corner Joshua Clarke. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the first offer from him went out to the commonwealth of Virginia. West's background stems from there and has been his main recruiting ground at every stop along the way.
Ryan Day on possibility of C.J. Stroud returning to Ohio State for fourth season: 'I mean, I was hoping'
C.J. Stroud took nearly all the time available to him to make what was arguably the biggest decision of his life. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Jan. 16, the deadline for players that were eligible to make a decision on declaring for the NFL Draft, that he would not return to college and thanked all those who helped turn him into a high first-round pick.
247Sports
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers
Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
Tennessee basketball drops in updated AP Poll
Tennessee basketball (19-4, 8-2 SEC) dropped four spots to No. 6 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. UT and Alabama (No. 3) are the only two SEC teams ranked in this week's poll. The Vols, who climbed to No. 2 in last week's poll,...
How to Watch: Arkansas at Kentucky channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will look to extend their conference win streak to five games as they take on the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Wildcats own a 33-13 lead in the all-time series against Arkansas, but the Hogs have won each of the last two meetings.
Penn State coach James Franklin addresses staff change, roster pickups at first offseason press conference
For the first time since a Rose Bowl victory, Penn State head coach James Franklin met with media members Tuesday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. Significant changes have occurred for his Nittany Lions during the five weeks that have followed that 35-21 win over Utah, including a coaching staff change and an influx of roster additions.
2024 Colorado quarterback target Daniel Kaelin still eyeing spring decision
Daniel Kaelin's scholarship count continues to rise this winter. The 2024 quarterback from Bellevue (Neb.) West knows those options will be there forever, though. He does not have a firm decision date in mind, but right now March is most likely going to be commitment time. "I feel like as...
Breaking down the NC State QB battle before spring camp
Cory Smith and Michael Clark preview NC State's quarterback battle between M.J. Morris and Brennan Armstrong ahead of spring camp.
Franklin: PSU Transfers Duck, McClain Impressing Already
The Penn State coach gives an update on the two high-profile transfers who have joined the program this semester.
Former Alabama players share excitement over Kevin Steele hire
News broke Sunday evening that Alabama was expected to hire Kevin Steele as its defensive coordinator after Pete Golding moved on to Ole Miss after five seasons in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nick Saban’s decision to bring back Steele, who served two previous stints on the Crimson Tide coaching staff, as his...
The Flagship: Cedric Baxter's coach breaks down what makes Texas' five-star RB special
In this week's interview edition of The Flagship Podcast, we talk to Cameron Duke, the high school coach of Texas early enrollee freshman five-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. Duke, the head coach at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Fla., coached Baxter for four seasons as Baxter ran for 3,759 yards (7.6 ypc) and 42 touchdowns while becoming the nation's top running back in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking.
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss
Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
