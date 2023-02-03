Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
Midwest to be blanketed by quick-hitting snow
The same system responsible for severe weather in the South will spread snow across part of the Midwest late this week, although the burst of wintry weather is not forecast to stick around for long. A fast-paced storm that will spawn severe weather across the southern United States will also...
Truck Tries To Sneak Through Iowa In Shambles [PHOTOS]
Now here is a truck that really should not have been driving through Iowa over the weekend. Over the last few months, there have been some “interesting” trucks driving through the state. In early December, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two...
Carbon Pipeline Is Closer To Becoming A Reality In Iowa
The controversial carbon pipeline that is projected to span across five midwest states might be becoming a reality. Iowa may be On Thursday Summit Carbon Solutions gave an update on the progress they have made to secure the land needed for its pipeline. The Summit Pipeline is one of three...
voiceofalexandria.com
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Iowa
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Words And Phrases You Only Understand If You Are From Iowa
I was born in Iowa and I didn't even know all of these. The folks at Only In Your State put together a list having to do with the state where I was born. When I was a kid I lived on a farm in northeastern Iowa. But I still didn't understand every word and phrase in this list of the “10 Words You'll Only Understand If You Are From Iowa.”
Iowa’s First Ruth’s Chris Steak House Will Open This Spring
Iowa is going to have a fancy new restaurant to check out this spring! According to the Des Moines Register, Ruth's Chris Steak House will be opening its first Iowa location at 950 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by a woman named...
kciiradio.com
Sieren Receives Awards at Iowa Auctioneers Convention
On January 28th, at the Iowa Auctioneers Annual Convention in Des Moines, Riley Sieren took home two awards during the annual banquet. Sieren Auction Sales, located in Washington, was given first place in the Agriculture/Equipment Advertising Contest and first place in the Real Estate Advertising Contest. The contest is held amongst all Auction Companies throughout Iowa. Sieren Auction Sales is a full-service auction company serving all of Iowa. They offer Live and Online Only Auctions specializing in Farmland, Equipment, Retirement, and Estate Auctions.
Hey Iowans, Would You Try This New Busch Light Flavor?
Iowans already knew this but back in November of 2022, it was confirmed by Whiskey Riff that Iowa was the number 1 Busch Light drinking state in America. Millions of gallons of Busch Light are shipped to Iowa every year. It's closer to 16 million to be exact. If Busch...
Heated Pool Anyone? Iowa AirBnB is the Perfect Winter Getaway
As winter sets in and the temperatures hit record lows here in the midwest, many of us start to think about escaping to a warmer environment. While a tropical island may be out of reach, there's a hidden gem located just a 3-hour drive from the Quad Cities that will provide the escape you're looking for.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”
(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
System To Eye Iowa with Rain and Accumulating Snow Wednesday Night Through Thursday Night.
A weak pulse of energy moved through yesterday and now a stronger storm system will impact the forecast area later Wednesday night through Friday with a risk for rain, snow and gusty winds, so read on for details...
kiwaradio.com
Bill Would Let Northwest Iowa Amusement Park Visitors Use Credit Cards
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill that’s cleared initial hurdles in the Iowa House and Senate would let visitors in Iowa amusement parks and county fairs use credit cards to play the ring toss and other games in the midway. Jake Ketzner is a lobbyist for the Association...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
Slushy snow to hit parts of Iowa by Thursday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — A strong low-pressure system with a ton of moisture is sitting around New Mexico today. This storm system will slowly move northeast and hit parts of Iowa on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The track and timing is continuing to change. Right now, it looks like southern Iowa will get wet […]
WATCH: Iowa High Schooler Shatters Backboard With a Vicious Dunk
An Iowa high school basketball player had a Shaq-like moment during a game last week. Vance Peiffer, who plays for Waukee, shatter a backboard with a monster dunk. It’s not too often that we see backboards shatter these days, especially at the high school level. But Peiffer threw down an alley-oop with enough force to splinter the backboard. The crowd went berserk.
Will This Be The Last Time Iowa & Illinois Have To ‘Spring Forward’?
Winter is halfway over (thank God) and we're inching closer to 'springing forward' in the Midwest. Daylight Saving Time is a catch-22. You either lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight or you gain an hour of sleep but lose some daylight. The Sunshine Protection Act was in the works in Washington in 2022 but don't get too excited for that to go into effect just yet.
Eagle 102.3
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT
Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://eagle1023fm.com
Comments / 1