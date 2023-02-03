ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

cnycentral.com

Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community

Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community. Syracuse, N.Y. — For many of us in the wintertime, the goal is to bundle up and stay warm at home. However, for some of the people being helped, that is not always an option. Which is why the Reaching Lost Souls organization is doing everything they can, to help whoever they can.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Local Agencies Partner to Offer Senior Driver Information Featured

The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board (OCTSB) is partnering with the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) to host a free informational session and activity for older adults in Oswego County!. The event begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 at the SUNY Oswego Business Resource Center, 121 E....
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

CiTi New Vision Hosts Parent Information Night Featured

A free parent information night will be held at SUNY Oswego Sheldon Hall Ballroom on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. for all those who are interested in taking advantage of the opportunities through the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s (CiTi) New Vision programs, which provide career-minded learning experiences to high school seniors in preparation for college.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Ann M. French – February 3, 2023 Featured

Ann M. French, 98, an active community member and leader as well as housewife, Mother and Librarian, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2023, at the Seneca Manor Nursing Home. Ann was smart, easy going and a wonderful friend, wife and Mother. She was a good conversationist, listener and often...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Renewed Vitality Health & Wellness Opens New Office in Fulton Featured

Renewed Vitality, a health and wellness therapeutic treatment center, recently celebrated the opening of its new office at 201 S. 2nd St., Fulton, with a ribbon cutting ceremony, said Cassandra Brown, RN, owner. The business was formerly located in Oswego. “I created Renewed Vitality because I want to help provide...
FULTON, NY
localsyr.com

Skyline tenants had hot water restored, now it’s cold again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly a week without hot water, Larry Fuller was happy to turn on his faucet this weekend. “Oh that felt so good,” Fuller recalled. “It felt so good, I thought, oh finally.”. That feeling was short-lived. “Then this morning when I was...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

‘He was kindness personified’

VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – Frank Sofia was much more than a good teacher. For more than a half century at Liverpool High School, he was an icon. He was an inspiration. “Frank was all about school spirit,” said his former LHS colleague Joe Riposo who taught music there for three decades. “The classroom was only one aspect, and he taught social studies.”
LIVERPOOL, NY
iheartoswego.com

Pastor Sebastian Foti – February 3, 2023 Featured

Pastor Sebastian "Sibby" Foti passed early on the morning of Friday, February 3rd at the age of 54, following his 9-month battle with cancer. Sebastian was born on March 28, 1968, in Buffalo, NY. He has dedicated the majority of his life to proclaiming the word of God, from which he felt a calling early on.
OSWEGO, NY
informnny.com

Enjoy five new Dunkin’ Donuts Valentine’s Day specials

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The season of love is here and Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating with select Valentine’s Day-themed drinks and sweets. From heart-shaped donuts to flavored jelly hearts, Dunkin’ Donuts lovers can enjoy their favorite drinks in red and pink while checking out the grocery aisle from Dunkin’ x Frankford Candy.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Port of Oswego Now A Foreign Trade Zone, Offers Duty-Free Storage, Import Opportunities Featured

The Port of Oswego Authority, (POA), is now also a Foreign Trade Zone, (FTZ) for goods arriving by boat, truck or rail, said William, Scriber, POA executive director and CEO. FTZs are land areas within the United States that are legally considered outside of the United States Customs and Border Protection Agency’s authority. Merchandise can be imported to these zones and allow companies to save time and money on duties, tariffs and production costs.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Cinema 7 02/10/2023 - 02/16/2023

80 For Brady (PG-13), A Man Called Otto (PG-13), Ant-Man And The Wasp 2 (PG-13), Avatar 2 (PG-13), Knock At The Cabin (R), M3GAN (PG-13), Puss In Boots 2 (PG), Titanic 25 Year 3D (PG-13)
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Another problem at Skyline Apartments, stabbing Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another incident has occurred at Skyline Apartments that adds to the list of unfortunate events tied to the building, as there’s now an issue of public safety being involved. The Syracuse Police Department said on Monday, February 6, at around 7:45 a.m. officers responded to the Skyline Apartments on 753 James […]
SYRACUSE, NY

