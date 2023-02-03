Read full article on original website
Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community
Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community. Syracuse, N.Y. — For many of us in the wintertime, the goal is to bundle up and stay warm at home. However, for some of the people being helped, that is not always an option. Which is why the Reaching Lost Souls organization is doing everything they can, to help whoever they can.
Local Agencies Partner to Offer Senior Driver Information Featured
The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board (OCTSB) is partnering with the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) to host a free informational session and activity for older adults in Oswego County!. The event begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 at the SUNY Oswego Business Resource Center, 121 E....
CiTi New Vision Hosts Parent Information Night Featured
A free parent information night will be held at SUNY Oswego Sheldon Hall Ballroom on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. for all those who are interested in taking advantage of the opportunities through the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s (CiTi) New Vision programs, which provide career-minded learning experiences to high school seniors in preparation for college.
Ann M. French – February 3, 2023 Featured
Ann M. French, 98, an active community member and leader as well as housewife, Mother and Librarian, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2023, at the Seneca Manor Nursing Home. Ann was smart, easy going and a wonderful friend, wife and Mother. She was a good conversationist, listener and often...
Renewed Vitality Health & Wellness Opens New Office in Fulton Featured
Renewed Vitality, a health and wellness therapeutic treatment center, recently celebrated the opening of its new office at 201 S. 2nd St., Fulton, with a ribbon cutting ceremony, said Cassandra Brown, RN, owner. The business was formerly located in Oswego. “I created Renewed Vitality because I want to help provide...
Skyline tenants had hot water restored, now it’s cold again
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly a week without hot water, Larry Fuller was happy to turn on his faucet this weekend. “Oh that felt so good,” Fuller recalled. “It felt so good, I thought, oh finally.”. That feeling was short-lived. “Then this morning when I was...
‘He was kindness personified’
VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – Frank Sofia was much more than a good teacher. For more than a half century at Liverpool High School, he was an icon. He was an inspiration. “Frank was all about school spirit,” said his former LHS colleague Joe Riposo who taught music there for three decades. “The classroom was only one aspect, and he taught social studies.”
New Mexican Restaurant Eager To Welcome The Upstate New York Community
Get ready for a new local Mexican option right here in Central New York. Introducing Deli Tacos of Clark Mills. Deli Tacos was born with the idea of being "a small Mexico" in our Mohawk Valley region. Deli Tacos is located at 4882 Clinton Street in Clark Mills.
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
Pastor Sebastian Foti – February 3, 2023 Featured
Pastor Sebastian "Sibby" Foti passed early on the morning of Friday, February 3rd at the age of 54, following his 9-month battle with cancer. Sebastian was born on March 28, 1968, in Buffalo, NY. He has dedicated the majority of his life to proclaiming the word of God, from which he felt a calling early on.
Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?
On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!. The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all...
Enjoy five new Dunkin’ Donuts Valentine’s Day specials
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The season of love is here and Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating with select Valentine’s Day-themed drinks and sweets. From heart-shaped donuts to flavored jelly hearts, Dunkin’ Donuts lovers can enjoy their favorite drinks in red and pink while checking out the grocery aisle from Dunkin’ x Frankford Candy.
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
NY’s cigarette tax would be highest in nation under governor’s plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York state’s proposed budget would have it leading the nation when it comes to a cigarette tax. “It’s just another tax for a small business that has to pay and try and keep up,” said Christy Houghtaling, general manager, Bottlecaps Beverage Center.
Port of Oswego Now A Foreign Trade Zone, Offers Duty-Free Storage, Import Opportunities Featured
The Port of Oswego Authority, (POA), is now also a Foreign Trade Zone, (FTZ) for goods arriving by boat, truck or rail, said William, Scriber, POA executive director and CEO. FTZs are land areas within the United States that are legally considered outside of the United States Customs and Border Protection Agency’s authority. Merchandise can be imported to these zones and allow companies to save time and money on duties, tariffs and production costs.
Oswego County DSS hires three new workers amid ongoing staffing, recruiting struggles
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — Oswego County Administrator Phil Church told CNY Central three caseworkers started Monday, but it will be months before they can take on a full caseload due to training requirements. Seven interviews are scheduled, and another 16 applications for the March civil service exam have been...
Two people displaced after attic fire in Eastwood home, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people lost their home after a fire in an attic in Eastwood on Sunday night, firefighters said. At 8:40 p.m. firefighters arrived at 231 Mosley Drive and found the residents of the house leaving the house because of the fire, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
Oswego Cinema 7 02/10/2023 - 02/16/2023
80 For Brady (PG-13), A Man Called Otto (PG-13), Ant-Man And The Wasp 2 (PG-13), Avatar 2 (PG-13), Knock At The Cabin (R), M3GAN (PG-13), Puss In Boots 2 (PG), Titanic 25 Year 3D (PG-13)
Another problem at Skyline Apartments, stabbing Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another incident has occurred at Skyline Apartments that adds to the list of unfortunate events tied to the building, as there’s now an issue of public safety being involved. The Syracuse Police Department said on Monday, February 6, at around 7:45 a.m. officers responded to the Skyline Apartments on 753 James […]
