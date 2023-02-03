ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Ann Harrison
3d ago

scared of daycare..folks pay too much money for a child to be abuse by staff or unattetiveness...child must be watched at all times..that is why none of my grands went to daycare. I pray for safety for parents that have no other choice.

Chandra Morgan
4d ago

This makes me so angry 😡😡😡 Angel if you didn’t mean to move her that hard, why lie and say the child tripped and fell??!! Liar!! You need to stay in jail and I pray you’re never around any kids before the unimaginable happens!!! A poor defenseless child 😓

Sammy
4d ago

this is exactly why I don't trust day care or many with my kids 🙃 😕 😒 😐 no telling what or how my mama instincts would react and my kids are around the same age so I feel for her and parents

