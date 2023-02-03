Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco's Kurtzman Park is a testament to region's Black population
PASCO, Wash. — Several organizations are recognizing the historical relevance of Pasco’s Kurtzman Park this Black History Month, including the City of Pasco, the Franklin County Historical Society & Museum and the National Park Service. In the 1940s, the Black population in Tri-Cities had grown exponentially due to...
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco PD investigating shooting near 6th and Clark
PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:44 p.m. PPD says one male suspect is in custody. According to Pasco Police a male suspect shot a male victim near 6th and Clark. The victim has been transported to the hospital for their injuries. 6th Street from Clark to Bonneville is still closed at this...
nbcrightnow.com
$250K in state arts commission grants will support art programming in veterans homes
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) and the Washington Department of Veteran Affairs (WDVA) have partnered to distribute $250,000 in grants for arts-based programming at the four State Veterans Homes and the Transitional Housing Program. “We’re passionate about improving quality of life through the arts, and I cannot...
nbcrightnow.com
Pacific Power matching energy assistance donations 2-to-1
YAKIMA, Wash. — Pacific Power is matching donations 2-to-1 toward Project HELP, a nonprofit program that uses donations to provide energy assistance. “Recent months have magnified the need in our communities, but helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier,” said the press release from Pacific Power. “Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to Project HELP with $2 more.”
nbcrightnow.com
National Burn Awareness Week, how Benton County Fire District #1 is raising awareness
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — It's National Burn Awareness Week and the Benton County Fire District #1 wants to focus it's efforts of preventing scalding burns. A scalding burn can cause third degree burns instantaneously. A third degree burn can destroy you muscles, skin, damage fat, organs and even burn...
nbcrightnow.com
Beach Boys in Walla Walla
Fun in Faridise is the theme of this year's Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days. The Beach Boys will open the festivities. Tickets go on sale March 31.
nbcrightnow.com
Moment of silence held at the Richland Fred Meyer on the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting
RICHLAND, Wash. --- One year since the shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer that killed one person and injured another. The moment of silence was held at exactly 11:03 a.m., the same time the shooting started a year ago today. I spoke with survivor Mark Hill, who was working inside...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD car wrecked by driver suspected of DUI
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 9:53 p.m. on February 5 a Sergeant with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) was driving west on 10th and Rainier when they crashed into another vehicle. According to the KPD a vehicle driving south on Rainier failed to stop and was hit by the Sergeant in a...
nbcrightnow.com
Driver who waved gun, fired shots in air stopped by BCSO
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted the Washington State Patrol (WSP) in finding and stopping a reported gun-toting driver on February 5. The suspect was reportedly pointing a gun at cars and shooting into the air. BCSO Deputies located the driver, however, the male...
nbcrightnow.com
Beach Boys to open Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days has announced its theme of Fun in Fairadise for 2023 and announced the opening act. The Beach Boys will open the fair on Wednesday, August 30 and will perform over 50 years of hits according to a fair press release.
nbcrightnow.com
Mid-Columbia Symphony's 'Vibrant & Vital' performance at Kennewick High School Auditorium
KENNWICK, Wash. — The Mid-Columbia Symphony and Mastersingers performed at the Art Fuller Auditorium at Kennewick High School Saturday and Sunday February 4 & 5. Together, they performed several programs ranging from Concerto Grosso 1985, Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis and much more. Phil Townsend, the President...
nbcrightnow.com
Are you ready for a possible power outage?
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
nbcrightnow.com
Trial for suspected Wildhorse shooter to start in June
PORTLAND, Ore.- The jury trial for the man suspected in a shooting at Wildhorse Casino in August has been pushed back to June 13. Javier Vigil, 51, of Umatilla is accused of entering Wildhorse Casino on August 17 and demanding $1 million from the teller. After pulling out a gun he left the casino with about $70,000 in cash. Outside the casino he exchanged fire with a Tribal Police Officer before being taken into custody.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: WSP looks for driver after hit-and-run kills pedestrian on SR240
RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: FEBRUARY 6, 2023 3:31 p.m. Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help finding the driver from this collision. It is believed that the pedestrian was walking east on 240, in the lane about a mile east of George Washington Way. WSP does not know...
yaktrinews.com
Pasco Aquatic Center opening summer 2025
PASCO, Wash. — The City of Pasco initiated an increased sales tax this month, raising it from 8.7 to 8.9 cents per dollar. This extra 0.2 cents are going toward Pasco’s Aquatic Center. Have you been wanting to see a water park in the Tri-Cities? You have to...
nbcrightnow.com
Man in the hospital after a rollover crash in Grandview early Sunday morning
GRANDVIEW, Wash.— According to Washington State Patrol a 25-year-old driver was heading eastbound on interstate 82 near Grandview. The driver lost control of the car causing it roll before hitting the guard rail and light pole. He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be treated for his...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update February 7: One year since Fred Meyer shooting in Richland, WSP searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run and plenty of wind with mild temps
February 7 marks one year since the deadly shooting at the Fred Meyer in Richland. The state patrol continues to look for the driver of a car that hit and killed a pedestrian over the weekend and it will be a blustery day around the region, but temperatures should be near fifty.
nbcrightnow.com
Black History Month: The life and history of Pendleton Legend George Fletcher
PENDLETON, Ore. --- George Fletcher is one of the first Black cowboys to compete in the Pendleton Round-Up in 1911. Fletcher was born in Saint Mary's, Kan., but grew up around Pendleton, Ore. living on the Umatilla Reservation. Cedric Wildbill grew up across the fence from Fletcher and was born...
nbcrightnow.com
Richland's Josh Woodard surpasses 1,000 career points
After clinching an MCC title on Friday night, Richland's Josh Woodard provided another reason to celebrate on Saturday night. The junior surpassed the 1,000 career point mark during a 75-54 win at Kennewick. Woodard entered the night needing 12 points to reach 1,000, and he knocked down a three-pointer in...
nbcrightnow.com
Wind, rain and snow
Mostly cloudy, gusty and a chance for a few stray rain showers today. Moderate to heavy snow is possible in the Cascades through Wednesday morning. Temperatures out the door this morning in the 30s-40s, mid-upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 50s. The pressure gradient will increase...
