PORTLAND, Ore.- The jury trial for the man suspected in a shooting at Wildhorse Casino in August has been pushed back to June 13. Javier Vigil, 51, of Umatilla is accused of entering Wildhorse Casino on August 17 and demanding $1 million from the teller. After pulling out a gun he left the casino with about $70,000 in cash. Outside the casino he exchanged fire with a Tribal Police Officer before being taken into custody.

UMATILLA, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO