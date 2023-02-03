ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Pasco's Kurtzman Park is a testament to region's Black population

PASCO, Wash. — Several organizations are recognizing the historical relevance of Pasco’s Kurtzman Park this Black History Month, including the City of Pasco, the Franklin County Historical Society & Museum and the National Park Service. In the 1940s, the Black population in Tri-Cities had grown exponentially due to...
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco PD investigating shooting near 6th and Clark

PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:44 p.m. PPD says one male suspect is in custody. According to Pasco Police a male suspect shot a male victim near 6th and Clark. The victim has been transported to the hospital for their injuries. 6th Street from Clark to Bonneville is still closed at this...
nbcrightnow.com

Pacific Power matching energy assistance donations 2-to-1

YAKIMA, Wash. — Pacific Power is matching donations 2-to-1 toward Project HELP, a nonprofit program that uses donations to provide energy assistance. “Recent months have magnified the need in our communities, but helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier,” said the press release from Pacific Power. “Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to Project HELP with $2 more.”
nbcrightnow.com

National Burn Awareness Week, how Benton County Fire District #1 is raising awareness

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — It's National Burn Awareness Week and the Benton County Fire District #1 wants to focus it's efforts of preventing scalding burns. A scalding burn can cause third degree burns instantaneously. A third degree burn can destroy you muscles, skin, damage fat, organs and even burn...
nbcrightnow.com

Beach Boys in Walla Walla

Fun in Faridise is the theme of this year's Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days. The Beach Boys will open the festivities. Tickets go on sale March 31.
nbcrightnow.com

KPD car wrecked by driver suspected of DUI

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 9:53 p.m. on February 5 a Sergeant with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) was driving west on 10th and Rainier when they crashed into another vehicle. According to the KPD a vehicle driving south on Rainier failed to stop and was hit by the Sergeant in a...
nbcrightnow.com

Driver who waved gun, fired shots in air stopped by BCSO

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted the Washington State Patrol (WSP) in finding and stopping a reported gun-toting driver on February 5. The suspect was reportedly pointing a gun at cars and shooting into the air. BCSO Deputies located the driver, however, the male...
nbcrightnow.com

Beach Boys to open Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days has announced its theme of Fun in Fairadise for 2023 and announced the opening act. The Beach Boys will open the fair on Wednesday, August 30 and will perform over 50 years of hits according to a fair press release.
nbcrightnow.com

Are you ready for a possible power outage?

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
nbcrightnow.com

Trial for suspected Wildhorse shooter to start in June

PORTLAND, Ore.- The jury trial for the man suspected in a shooting at Wildhorse Casino in August has been pushed back to June 13. Javier Vigil, 51, of Umatilla is accused of entering Wildhorse Casino on August 17 and demanding $1 million from the teller. After pulling out a gun he left the casino with about $70,000 in cash. Outside the casino he exchanged fire with a Tribal Police Officer before being taken into custody.
yaktrinews.com

Pasco Aquatic Center opening summer 2025

PASCO, Wash. — The City of Pasco initiated an increased sales tax this month, raising it from 8.7 to 8.9 cents per dollar. This extra 0.2 cents are going toward Pasco’s Aquatic Center. Have you been wanting to see a water park in the Tri-Cities? You have to...
nbcrightnow.com

Morning news and weather update February 7: One year since Fred Meyer shooting in Richland, WSP searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run and plenty of wind with mild temps

February 7 marks one year since the deadly shooting at the Fred Meyer in Richland. The state patrol continues to look for the driver of a car that hit and killed a pedestrian over the weekend and it will be a blustery day around the region, but temperatures should be near fifty.
nbcrightnow.com

Richland's Josh Woodard surpasses 1,000 career points

After clinching an MCC title on Friday night, Richland's Josh Woodard provided another reason to celebrate on Saturday night. The junior surpassed the 1,000 career point mark during a 75-54 win at Kennewick. Woodard entered the night needing 12 points to reach 1,000, and he knocked down a three-pointer in...
nbcrightnow.com

Wind, rain and snow

Mostly cloudy, gusty and a chance for a few stray rain showers today. Moderate to heavy snow is possible in the Cascades through Wednesday morning. Temperatures out the door this morning in the 30s-40s, mid-upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 50s. The pressure gradient will increase...
