ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Chris Stapleton Brings ‘All American Road’ Show to Nashville

By Donna Vissman
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYLCD_0kbVAYBr00
photo by Donna Vissman

Chris Stapleton just announced “All American Road Show” dates in 2023 which includes a stop in Nashville at Nissan Stadium.

Stapleton will be in Nashville for two dates-July 28 and July 29th with special guests Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 10 at 10:00am local time. Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets and VIP packages with pre-sale starting Tuesday, February 7 at 10:00am local time through Thursday, February 9 at 10:00pm local time. Full ticket details can be found at www.chrisstapleton.com/tour.

Citi is the official card of Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, February 7 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, February 9 at 10:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellemming.com

30 Free Things to Do in Nashville in 2023 (By a Local)

If you’re planning a trip to Nashville, then costs for accommodations, transportation, and food can get expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of free things to do in Nashville to help save your budget. While in Music City, you can visit some of the best museums, enjoy Nashville’s sites, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

New Women’s Business Center Launches in Nashville

The Women’s Business Enterprise Council South (WBEC South), a regional partner organization of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), announces that it has received a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to launch the Women’s Business Center Nashville. WBC Nashville provides women entrepreneurs with resources, tools and training to sustain and grow their business ventures. Nashville native, Bistany Bass, who assumed her role in September, serves as Executive Director. The WBC Nashville hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on February 1, 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Davidson County!. Friday, February 3 to Sunday, February 5, 9:00am – 6:00pm. The 33rd Annual Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville returns this weekend to the Music City Center in downtown Nashville! The Show is one of the largest antiques and horticultural events in the country, bringing together an impressive showcase of art and antiques from more than 150 dealers, world-class landscaped gardens and opportunities to engage with some of the nation’s top names in design and horticulture through educational lectures, panel discussions and book signings. Attendees of the 2023 Show can look forward to an exciting Keynote lecture from Aerin Lauder of the lifestyle brand AERIN and Alice Naylor-Leyland of the tablescape company Mrs. Alice, along with additional featured speakers and moderators that bridge the worlds of entertaining, gardening and design.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Popculture

Country Music's Hatebreed: Lakeview Fuse Hardcore Riffs With Nashville Songwriting, and They Want You to Stage Dive to It (Exclusive)

The first and most important thing you need to know about Lakeview is that they want crowds to stage-dive at their shows. Once you know that, everything else about this country rock band makes sense. Hailing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and currently based in Nashville, Tennessee, Jesse Denaro and Luke Healy are taking their passions for metal and Americana into an emerging genre that really doesn't have a name. "Blue-collar County Metal," "Yallternative," or "whatever your flavor is," these guys just want to annihilate stages with their heavy country jams just like their idols in bands like Hatebreed and The Acacia Strain.
NASHVILLE, TN
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Places For Brunch In Nashville TN You Must Try

Are you looking for the best brunch in Nashville? The Music City is overflowing with amazing places to have brunch! When wondering where to brunch in Nashville, you should know that you have many options that provide various atmospheres and menus for you to choose from. You can enjoy lunch...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: John Edward Stewart

John Edward Stewart was born in Nashville, Tennessee on August 29, 1979, to Ernest Wells and Norma Jean Horton Stewart (deceased), and parted this natural life on January 30, 2023. He accepted Christ at an early age. He attended Cathedral of Praise COGIC faithfully with his mother and aunt. John...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Mary Winnie Timmons

Mary Winnie Timmons, age 92, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Mary was born in McKenzie, TN on May 5, 1930 to the late Haywood and Mary Barton. She married James Wallace Timmons Sr. on July 12, 1947 in Corinth, MS. Mary was a housewife and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Marjorie Teague Turner

Marjorie Teague Turner, age 83, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. She was born in Easton, Pennsylvania to Wayne C. Teague and Margaret Kline Teague. She was a deacon of Christ Church in Nashville, Tennessee. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Wayne Turner.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Jimmy Marquis Posey Simpson

Jimmy Marquis Posey Simpson, at 27, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on January 29, 2023 in his sleep in the comfort of his home. Jimmy was born on November 9, 1995 and born in Nashville, TN where he was placed with Phyllis E. Simpson at the age of 2 months and soon after he was adopted by Phyllis E. Simpson.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy