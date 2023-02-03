Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Tyler
Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023Tour Tyler TexasSanford, FL
Tour Tyler Texas to see art by Adrienne Stine an abstract expressionist fine artist at the Hinds Fine Art GalleyTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum partnered with ET Red CrossTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
UT Tyler's student Megan Williams writes about the U.S. Debt Ceiling vs. U.S. Deficit in the Patriot TalonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Property in Tyler, Texas for Under 170k is a Great Starter Home
It wasn’t long ago that my then girlfriend (now wife) and I were renting a very small home, but after paying rent for a couple years she brought up the idea of buying our first home. We didn’t have money for a down payment, but we decided to see what it would take and buying a home was one of the best decisions we made. Which is why I wanted to bring this great starter home in Tyler, Texas to your attention.
easttexasradio.com
Texas Towns Bid For DYB State Tournaments
Longview- Texas DYB, formerly Dixie Youth Baseball, held its Annual State Conference Sunday at The Reserve, where they honored four 2022 World Series teams and secured bids for the upcoming 2023 season. The packed venue had DYB State Director Wes Skelton and National Board Member Bill Sanders recognizing four DYB...
A Sweet Spot In Tyler, Texas Closes It’s Doors Permanently
When Tyler, Texas residents are craving something to satisfy that sweet tooth, they now have one less option. For a few years now anyone that was craving a warm cinnamon roll with frosting could stop into Cinnaholic in The Village At Cumberland Park and pick one up and snack on that oversized cinnamon roll for a while. However, that's not possible now because the location announced today (Tuesday, February 7th) that the store is permanently closed.
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
The Best Damn Thing I Ate In East Texas: Country Tavern Ribs In Kilgore, TX
DISCLAIMER: The Best Damn Thing I Ate series is where Melz On The MIC checks out restaurants and food trucks all across East Texas for the purposes of review. Melz was not compensated or given free food for his review. It's one of our favorite times of the year in...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Tyler
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in Tyler this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Texas location in Tyler, according to the company's website.
Ashton Haynes follows in his parents footsteps and signs with TJC
GILMER, Texas (KETK)- Year in and year out the Gilmer Buckeyes always have guys sign to play at the next level. We caught up with Ashton Haynes to talk to him about his journey to sign with the TJC Apaches. When you think about East Texas football, the Gilmer Buckeyes are one of the first […]
KLTV
Developer wants to open restaurant inside old bank building in downtown Nacogdoches
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading their current body camera system. The new WatchGuard cameras will be purchased using ARPA funds in the amount of $78,881. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Gregg County Chief Deputy Craig Harrington about the upgrade. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gives us a...
KLTV
Tyler businessman renovates house where Kansas City Chiefs owner once lived
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A house in the Tyler Charnwood Historic District played a role in the background of a man who would grow up to create the American Football League and the Kansas City Chiefs. So, the Chiefs’ connection to East Texas didn’t start with Patrick Mahomes.
inforney.com
Class 2A Football: Frankston's Jared Cook, Beckville's J'Koby Williams highlight all-state honorees
Beckville’s J’Koby Williams and Frankston’s Jared Cook headed up a large list of East Texas players honored on Monday with selection to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Football Team for the 2022 season. Williams was a first-team selection as an all-purpose player, and...
PHOTOS: Driver missing after major crash on SH64 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials are asking for public assistance in locating a driver involved in a serious crash on SH64. “If anyone recognizes the brown Ford pickup, we could use some help locating the driver to make sure he is okay. After a crash like this, he has to be hurt,” said […]
Longview City Attorney Jim Finley announces retirement
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview has announced that City Attorney Jim Finley plans to retire at the end of February after 23 years. Finley is the longest serving tenured City Attorney in the history of Longview. “I’ve greatly enjoyed serving Longview and seeing all the growth these past two decades,” Finley said. […]
KLTV
Tyler man wins on Wheel of Fortune
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native David Maberry has put Tyler on the map after appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” on Feb. 2. He won $73,057 on the game show. Included in that prize is a trip to Aruba and a new Mercedes Benz CLA 250 that David, his wife Julie and their kids will enjoy.
KLTV
Mount Vernon head football coach taking coordinator position at Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Vernon head football coach and athletic director Brad Willard has confirmed he is leaving to take a position as offensive coordinator at Tyler Legacy. Willard will coach under Beau Trahan, who accepted the head coach job at Legacy two weeks ago. “I just believe in...
inforney.com
No fans allowed for Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball
No fans will be allowed to attend the Texas High at Tyler High basketball game on Tuesday, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said. The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Lions Den on the Tyler High School campus. Both the Tyler ISD and Texarkana ISD decided this...
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
Warming centers open in East Texas
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power. If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below. Anderson County Palestine Mall Franklin County Winnsboro Church of Christ Henderson County Leagueville Baptist Church Faith Baptist Church Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area) Smith County Green […]
KLTV
Chicken Salad Chick coming to Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A growing restaurant franchise specializing in chicken salad is expanding to Tyler. Chicken Salad Chick has obtained a building permit for 4712 South Broadway Ave., which is formerly the location of Gaudy Me. According to its website, the restaurant was founded by Stacy Brown, who set...
Fire at Bagley Tractor & Equipment in Longview causes $250,000 in damages
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A structure fire that took place at Bagley Tractor & Equipment caused approximately $250,000 in damages, according to the Longview Fire Department. The fire department received a phone call on Feb. 7 referring to an outside fire threatening the Bagley Tractor & Equipment building. When crews arrived, they were “hampered by […]
