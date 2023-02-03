ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Ann M. French – February 3, 2023 Featured

Ann M. French, 98, an active community member and leader as well as housewife, Mother and Librarian, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2023, at the Seneca Manor Nursing Home. Ann was smart, easy going and a wonderful friend, wife and Mother. She was a good conversationist, listener and often...
OSWEGO, NY
Pastor Sebastian Foti – February 3, 2023 Featured

Pastor Sebastian "Sibby" Foti passed early on the morning of Friday, February 3rd at the age of 54, following his 9-month battle with cancer. Sebastian was born on March 28, 1968, in Buffalo, NY. He has dedicated the majority of his life to proclaiming the word of God, from which he felt a calling early on.
OSWEGO, NY
Mayor Barlow Announces New Public Playground To Be Built At Rotary Park Featured

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will build a brand-new playground along East First Street in Downtown Oswego at Rotary Park. The $200,000 new playground will be built to give children seven years of age and younger after a review of the city parks system showed the youngest children in the community do not have a playground appropriate for their ages and abilities.
OSWEGO, NY
CiTi New Vision Hosts Parent Information Night Featured

A free parent information night will be held at SUNY Oswego Sheldon Hall Ballroom on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. for all those who are interested in taking advantage of the opportunities through the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s (CiTi) New Vision programs, which provide career-minded learning experiences to high school seniors in preparation for college.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego Middle School Announces Q2 2022-2023 Academic Honors Featured

Oswego Middle School students excelled in the classroom during the second quarter and were recently lauded for their achievements. Principal Mary Beth Fierro along with OMS faculty and staff recognized the following students who earned honor roll and/or high honor roll this marking period:. 7th Grade Honor Roll. Tessa Adams,...
OSWEGO, NY
Renewed Vitality Health & Wellness Opens New Office in Fulton Featured

Renewed Vitality, a health and wellness therapeutic treatment center, recently celebrated the opening of its new office at 201 S. 2nd St., Fulton, with a ribbon cutting ceremony, said Cassandra Brown, RN, owner. The business was formerly located in Oswego. “I created Renewed Vitality because I want to help provide...
FULTON, NY
Local Agencies Partner to Offer Senior Driver Information Featured

The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board (OCTSB) is partnering with the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) to host a free informational session and activity for older adults in Oswego County!. The event begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 at the SUNY Oswego Business Resource Center, 121 E....
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego Cinema 7 02/10/2023 - 02/16/2023

80 For Brady (PG-13), A Man Called Otto (PG-13), Ant-Man And The Wasp 2 (PG-13), Avatar 2 (PG-13), Knock At The Cabin (R), M3GAN (PG-13), Puss In Boots 2 (PG), Titanic 25 Year 3D (PG-13)
OSWEGO, NY
AmeriCU Kicks Off Campaign to Support American Heart Association Featured

AmeriCU proudly supports the American Heart Association on their mission of building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. During the month of February, AmeriCU teammates will rally together to fight against heart disease, and the credit union is asking their members and community for support. With cardiovascular disease...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Port of Oswego Now A Foreign Trade Zone, Offers Duty-Free Storage, Import Opportunities Featured

The Port of Oswego Authority, (POA), is now also a Foreign Trade Zone, (FTZ) for goods arriving by boat, truck or rail, said William, Scriber, POA executive director and CEO. FTZs are land areas within the United States that are legally considered outside of the United States Customs and Border Protection Agency’s authority. Merchandise can be imported to these zones and allow companies to save time and money on duties, tariffs and production costs.
OSWEGO, NY

