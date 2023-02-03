The Port of Oswego Authority, (POA), is now also a Foreign Trade Zone, (FTZ) for goods arriving by boat, truck or rail, said William, Scriber, POA executive director and CEO. FTZs are land areas within the United States that are legally considered outside of the United States Customs and Border Protection Agency’s authority. Merchandise can be imported to these zones and allow companies to save time and money on duties, tariffs and production costs.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO