South Florida Man Arrested for Beating Girlfriend, Ripping Out Her Hair

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
North Miami Beach, FL - A South Florida man's been arrested for beating his girlfriend and ripping her hair out during a jealous rage that started when the victim talked to other man.

37-year-old Mcgraw Dige Moricin has been arrested and faces charges of domestic battery, witness tampering, and strong-arm robbery after a violent altercation with his girlfriend.

According to police, the authorities were called to a home in the 1000 block of Northeast 160th Street in response to a man beating a woman.

Upon arrival, the officers found the victim crying on the floor with a large contusion on her forehead, swelling around her eyes and cheeks, and hair pulled out from the back of her head.

The victim reported that she and Moricin had gotten into an argument while returning home from dinner in Aventura, which was fueled by his jealousy and accusations of her talking to another man.

The victim attempted to call emergency services, but Moricin snatched the phone away from her.

As the woman tried to escape, Moricin chased and pushed her to the ground, striking her repeatedly.

A neighbor who heard the commotion called the police, but Moricin fled the scene in the victim's vehicle and kept her cellphone.

The victim was transported to the Jackson North Medical Center's Emergency Room for treatment.

She reported being in a relationship with Moricin for the past six years and that the couple has a history of domestic violence incidents.

Moricin was taken into custody and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Yvonne W
4d ago

my sister boyfriend did that to her, I think It was funny when I heard It, but when she came by the house and we saw her, that did look so painful, Four of my sister went at his house and beat him, and told him the next time he hit our sister, It was going to be worse, who gave him the rights to black her eye and pull out her weave that was sowed In. I have a problem with man that beats woman.

5
Baron Windsor
4d ago

Yet she will not leave him or have him arrested. More than likely she'll end up going bck to him and not press charges. It's a vicious psychological cycle.

5
Irish Lopes
4d ago

And a woman Birth him. Only and coward as such with nothing too offer does crap as this.Place him inside of and prison cell.

