Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
West Virginia Senators Manchin, Capito Reintroduce Public Health and Border Security Act
Opioid deaths have devastated the Appalachian region of the United States, and West Virginia's two U.S. Senators are asking their federal colleagues to take further action to address the crisis, including enhanced border security. Democrat Senator Joe Manchin joined Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, to lead a bipartisan group of Senators in reintroducing the Public Health and Border Security Act.
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Biden administration forced border officials to release 600,000 illegal immigrants
The Biden administration dramatically accelerated the rate at which it forced federal immigration officials at the border to release illegal immigrants into the country and did not place them in court proceedings. A new report from NBC News found that nearly 600,000 immigrants in total were paroled into the United...
MTG fires back at AOC over 'lies' in aftermath of Omar committee removal
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) hit out against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after the New York Democrat accused GOP leaders of hypocrisy for reinstating the Georgia Republican to her committee assignments despite her previous antisemitic comments.
The votes that weren't cast: The nightmare of Republican voter suppression
This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. The fundamental right to vote has been a core value of Black politics since the colonial era — and so has the effort to suppress that vote right up to the present moment. In fact, the history of the suppression of Black voters is a first-rate horror story that as yet shows no sign of ending.
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump
Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
U.S. Rep. Hunt to El Paso judge: Those who want secure border aren't racist
(The Center Square) – Fallout continues from remarks Democratic El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego made before the House Judiciary Committee when he claimed “there is no open border in El Paso” and those advocating for a secure border were racist. “I must disabuse you of information, which I personally know to be false. There is no open border in El Paso," Samaniego said. "Immigrants seeking asylum largely present themselves to Border Patrol for processing. ...
White House says GOP bill would force "one of the biggest Medicare benefit cuts" in US history
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The White House on Saturday condemned a newly introduced Republican bill that would repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, a law that includes a number of changes aimed at lowering costs for Medicare recipients.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Turns out Russian election meddling’s main impact was on the gullible journos who hyped it
A widely cited list of Twitter users who were described as “Russian bots” included “a bunch of legitimate right-leaning accounts,” according to an internal 2018 email from Yoel Roth, then the social media platform’s “trust & safety” chief. Roth thought the list, compiled by the Alliance for Securing Democracy, was “bulls – – t” but never said so publicly, apparently because of pushback from other Twitter employees. That episode, which journalist Matt Taibbi revealed last week, exemplifies the hysteria about Russian propagandists disguised as Americans. Contrary to the overheated warnings about foreign election “interference” we have been hearing since 2016, even...
Republicans call for new WOTUS rules to be repealed
Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate announced nearly identical Congressional Review Act resolutions formally opposing the Biden administration’s Waters of the United States rule. Sen. Shelley Capito, R-W. Va., the Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works Committee, introduced a resolution of disapproval bill on behalf of all 48 Senate Republicans.
Lawmakers Want to Restore Gun Rights to Some Disabled Veterans
Fifty House Republicans have resurrected a bill that would allow some veterans considered to be mentally disabled to buy and own firearms, saying a Department of Veterans Affairs policy unfairly strips them of their Second Amendment rights. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, introduced legislation...
Biden on verge of imposing historic regulation agenda
Even before President Joe Biden unveils a new and costly regulation agenda in Tuesday night's State of the Union address, he has already raced past his two predecessors in imposing one of the most oppressive and costly sets of government rules ever, according to experts. In a new report previewed...
House Democrats fear GOP members could endanger Biden at State of the Union
A group of 14 House Democrats are voicing fears that House Republicans’ reversal of security rules enacted after the January 6 attack could allow one of their Republican colleagues to threaten the life of President Joe Biden or other attendees in the House chamber during next week’s State of the Union speech.Mr Biden is set to deliver his annual message to Congress on Tuesday, 7 February. It will be his second State of the Union speech to Congress and his first since Republicans took control of the House by winning a majority in last year’s midterm elections.One of the...
400 lawyers fight back against petition that puts mandatory Indigenous course at risk
A group of 400 lawyers in Alberta are fighting back against a petition that puts a mandatory Indigenous history course for lawyers at risk. The lawyers — along with 124 other Albertans with law-related backgrounds — have signed a letter to the Law Society of Alberta (LSA) in support of keeping a required free, five-hour online course called The Path, which teaches Indigenous cultural competency.
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
Joe Biden's Reason for Not Shooting Down Balloon Raises Questions
Republican Representative Andy Biggs suggested the balloon should have been shot down "over the sparsely populated Aleutian Islands."
North Korea ruling party meeting to address 'urgent' agricultural needs
SEOUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Leading members of North Korea's ruling party will meet this month to discuss the "urgent" task of improving the country's agricultural sector, as international experts say food insecurity has worsened amid sanctions and COVID-19 lockdowns. State news agency KCNA reported that the Workers' Party of...
