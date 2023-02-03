Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 7, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Kettle Moraine (6)18-1691. 2. Neenah (1)20-1623. 3....
Butler and St. John's (NY) square off for conference showdown
St. John's (NY) Red Storm (14-10, 4-9 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 3-10 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -1.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Taylor and the Butler Bulldogs host Joel Soriano and the St. John's (NY) Red Storm in Big East action. The Bulldogs are 8-4...
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's poll:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (32)23-08001. 2. LSU23-07543. 3. Indiana22-17045. 4. Connecticut21-36974. 5. Stanford22-36702. 6....
Walker leads No. 2 Houston against Tulsa after 23-point performance
Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-17, 1-10 AAC) at Houston Cougars (22-2, 10-1 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston hosts the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Jarace Walker scored 23 points in Houston's 81-65 victory against the Temple Owls. The Cougars have gone 12-2 in home games. Houston is 0-1 in games decided...
Toledo visits Akron after Castaneda's 24-point game
Toledo Rockets (17-6, 8-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (17-6, 9-1 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -2; over/under is 148. BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces the Toledo Rockets after Xavier Castaneda scored 24 points in Akron's 67-55 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Zips have gone 12-0 in home games....
Tyson leads Seattle U against Utah Tech after 24-point performance
Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-13, 3-8 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-8, 7-4 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Cameron Tyson scored 24 points in Seattle U's 82-75 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies. The Redhawks are 9-1 in home games. Seattle U is eighth...
Indiana plays Miami on 9-game road skid
Indiana Pacers (25-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (29-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will aim to end its nine-game road losing streak when the Pacers take on Miami. The Heat are 13-16 in Eastern Conference games. Miami has an 11-7 record in one-possession...
N. Colorado 88, Weber St. 54
WEBER ST. (12-12) Jones 4-12 6-6 15, Koehler 3-6 3-4 10, Tew 3-7 1-3 7, Cunningham 1-5 0-0 2, Verplancken 4-11 0-0 9, Porter 2-6 0-2 4, Ballard 0-2 0-1 0, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, Rouzan 3-5 0-6 6, Dinwiddie 0-1 0-0 0, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0, Lake 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-57 11-24 54.
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
MILWAUKEE (127) Connaughton 4-7 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 9-14 6-8 24, Lopez 9-12 7-9 27, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Holiday 9-20 0-0 20, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 5-11 2-2 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-0 2-2 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 47-87 17-21 127.
Heat trade Dewayne Dedmon, 2nd-round pick to Spurs
MIAMI (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have acquired Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round draft from the Miami Heat, with the teams finalizing that deal Tuesday. The Spurs will receive Miami's second-round selection in 2028. The Heat got cash considerations, plus more importantly, some newly opened financial flexibility — since they're not taking any salary back — as well as a roster spot.
