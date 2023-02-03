MIAMI (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have acquired Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round draft from the Miami Heat, with the teams finalizing that deal Tuesday. The Spurs will receive Miami's second-round selection in 2028. The Heat got cash considerations, plus more importantly, some newly opened financial flexibility — since they're not taking any salary back — as well as a roster spot.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO