Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Wall Street rallies after swerving on Fed chair's comments
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rallied Tuesday after the Federal Reserve signaled last week’s stunningly strong jobs report won’t by itself change where interest rates are heading, as some investors had feared. The S&P 500 climbed 1.3% following a shaky day where stocks pinballed between losses...
Post Register
Stocks drift after Fed cites long road ahead on inflation
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are zig-zagging on Wall Street Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve signaled last week’s stunningly strong jobs report isn’t likely to change where interest rates are heading on its own, as some investors had feared. The S&P 500 was 0.5%...
Post Register
Wall Street points to mixed day of trading
Wall Street teetered between gains and losses in premarket trading Tuesday ahead of a discussion with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that might give clues about the central bank's interest rate plans for 2023. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index inched up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Post Register
Scrambled: Price gouging investigation pushed for sky-high egg prices
The high tide of inflation has eased some with a drop in gasoline prices. But food prices — in particular eggs — continue to be sky high across the country.
Comments / 0