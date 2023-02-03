ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street rallies after swerving on Fed chair's comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rallied Tuesday after the Federal Reserve signaled last week’s stunningly strong jobs report won’t by itself change where interest rates are heading, as some investors had feared. The S&P 500 climbed 1.3% following a shaky day where stocks pinballed between losses...
Stocks drift after Fed cites long road ahead on inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are zig-zagging on Wall Street Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve signaled last week’s stunningly strong jobs report isn’t likely to change where interest rates are heading on its own, as some investors had feared. The S&P 500 was 0.5%...
Wall Street points to mixed day of trading

Wall Street teetered between gains and losses in premarket trading Tuesday ahead of a discussion with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that might give clues about the central bank's interest rate plans for 2023. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index inched up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was...

