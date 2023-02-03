ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
SANDUSKY, OH
US Coast Guard issues warning on Great Lakes ice conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard issued a warning Tuesday stating that ice conditions are unstable on the Great Lakes. The warning follows two separate but major rescues Monday in Wisconsin and Michigan that resulted in 25 people being saved. The Coast Guard is asking that all winter...
WISCONSIN STATE
38-year-old woman dies in Springfield Township crash

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Louisville woman died as a result of injuries from a crash in Springfield Township, according to police. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Township Police Department investigated the single-car crash, which occured on Sunday around 11:15 p.m. Officials said the...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer pattern, but active this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several systems will be impacting our area this week. We are starting off on a quiet note though today. Low cloud cover this morning will give way to some sun this afternoon. It’ll be colder compared to yesterday. Afternoon temperatures in the 30s. A fast...
OHIO STATE

