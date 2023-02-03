Read full article on original website
Juvenile justice advocates want to reform system by reducing bind over cases
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Criminal justice advocates in Ohio are pushing for changes to a juvenile court process they say does more harm than good. Through a process known as a “bind over,” children who commit serious crimes can have their cases transferred to adult court, where they will be tried as adults, sentenced as adults,
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
US Coast Guard issues warning on Great Lakes ice conditions
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard issued a warning Tuesday stating that ice conditions are unstable on the Great Lakes. The warning follows two separate but major rescues Monday in Wisconsin and Michigan that resulted in 25 people being saved. The Coast Guard is asking that all winter...
38-year-old woman dies in Springfield Township crash
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Louisville woman died as a result of injuries from a crash in Springfield Township, according to police. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Township Police Department investigated the single-car crash, which occured on Sunday around 11:15 p.m. Officials said the...
Northeast Ohio Weather: Above average temperatures for much of this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A slight risk of rain arrives Sunday night before the risk of a winter mix including freezing drizzle as lows bottom out around 30. Monday’s early clouds and a little lake snow will give way to partly cloudy skies with highs approaching 40. Tuesday will...
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer pattern, but active this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several systems will be impacting our area this week. We are starting off on a quiet note though today. Low cloud cover this morning will give way to some sun this afternoon. It’ll be colder compared to yesterday. Afternoon temperatures in the 30s. A fast...
