Shania Twain Debuts Platinum Blond Hair in Orange Satin Dress & Buckled Boots at Republic Records’ Pre-Grammys Party

Shania Twain attended a pre-Grammys party with Republic Records artists at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles on Feb. 1st. Joined by some of the music industry’s top stars, Twain showed out in a bright dress and square-toe boots.

The “From This Moment On” songstress was outfitted in an orange satin maxi-length dress with a billowing construction. The garment featured button closures and a belted waistline that created shape and dimension.

The singer also debuted her new blond hair during the event, wearing her long straight locks parted in the middle.

On her feet, Twain stepped out in white square-toe ankle boots fitted with stacked block heels, buckle detailing and a sleek silhouette. The sleek pair were made of a silky fabric, hence the high-shine appearance.

Twain is promoting her sixth studio titled, “Queen of Me,” available to stream today on Spotify. The singer will be going on tour to promote the album starting on April 15 at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She’ll conclude the North American tour at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada in November.

When it comes to fashion, Twain is always seen in a glamorous ensemble filled with vibrant colors and textured patterns. The singer has inspired many people including country star Kelsea Ballerini who wore the same white sequined Marc Bouwer dress Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards to the ACM Awards back in August.

