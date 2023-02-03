ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Multiple Big Chances & Has Goal Disallowed In First Half Against Al Fateh

By Robert Summerscales
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LVuvR_0kbV8ZXB00

Ronaldo looked very frustrated as he walked off the field at half-time in Friday's Saudi Pro League game between Al Fateh and Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo looked very frustrated as he walked off the field at half-time in Friday's Saudi Pro League game between Al Fateh and Al Nassr.

This was Ronaldo's third competitive game for Al Nassr and he had still yet to score for his new team.

He had come very close though.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured looking frustrated after missing a chance to score against Al Fateh

Ronaldo rattled the crossbar in first-half stoppage time.

Ten minutes earlier, Ronaldo had sent an ugly effort high and wide from 10 yards after a shot by Talisca had rebounded back off the Al Fateh post.

Those two misses came after he had been correctly denied a goal by the offside flag.

But Ronaldo finally had something to celebrate late in the second half, even if his celebrations were somewhat subdued .

The 37-year-old converted a stoppage-time penalty to earn Al Nassr a 2-2 draw.

Al Fateh had twice led through spectacular volleys from Cristian Tello and Sofiane Bendebka.

Talisca scored Al Nassr's first goal but his game ended slightly prematurely when he was sent off shortly after Ronaldo had equalized.

SEE MORE: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His First Ever Goal For Al Nassr In Saudi Pro League

