DUXBURY ‒ The Bay Players of Duxbury will present five performances of "Silent Sky," Lauren Gunderson’s Tony Award-winning play about pioneering but unsung female astronomers.

The show will open Feb. 10 at the First Parish Church.

“Silent Sky” tells the story of Henrietta Leavitt and her colleagues, Williamina Fleming and Annie Cannon, late 19th-century researchers at the Harvard University observatory who were hired as “computers” to calculate and classify data from thousands of photographic plates of stars. The women made astronomical discoveries that changed the way we view and measure the stars.

Like the Oscar-nominated film "Hidden Figures," the play is based on real people and raises awareness of women who defied expectations and inequities in the workplace to influence science.

In addition to her scientific achievements, Henrietta's human side is also shown, including her struggles with romance and family drama.

"Silent Sky" features a troupe of actors from the South Shore: Joan-marie Dewsnap, of Braintree; MJ Brennan Sangiolo, of Plymouth; Karin Henderson, of Plymouth; Sara Daly, of Hingham; and Andrew Devine, of Norwell.

The production, directed by Kingston resident Mike Pevzner, will run for five performances: 8 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 17-18 and 5 p.m. Feb. 19.

First Parish Church is at 842 Tremont St., Duxbury. Tickets cost $25, $22 for students/seniors and $20 for group sales. Tickets and more information are available at www.bayplayers.org .

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Star turn: Bay Players of Duxbury to present 'Silent Sky'