James Harden Didn't Make The All-Star Selection For The First Time In 11 Years

James Harden failed to make the NBA 2023 All-Star cut for the first time in 11 years. The Philadelphia 76ers guard was one of the notable snubs when the league announced the reserves list on Thursday.

'The Beard' has been vital for the Sixers averaging 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 11.0 assists, but was not picked in the reserves, among other popular names .

The picked pool in the East comprised Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks), and Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

The 33-year-old has been a ten-time (2013-2022) All-Star, of which eight of those appearances came consecutively during his time with the Houston Rockets. He was named as a reserve for the 2013 All-Star Game, marking his first appearance. However, his snub despite the healthy numbers, comes as a shocker.

NBA Fans React To James Harden Missing Out On The All-Star Weekend

While some fans understood the level of competition that cost some top players a slot in the reserves, some felt that Harden deserved a slot, although he wasn't the force he once used to be.

On his part, Harden wasn't really too concerned. Prior to the announcement of the reserves, he spoke about the key objective with the Sixers, which was to win a title. Speaking to the media after their win over the Orlando Magic, he said (via Forbes )

"I'm not gonna sit up here and say I should be an All-Star, make a case, none of that. Numbers show it, our seed shows it. It would be my 11th in a row, so obviously, it's always an honor. You never want to take that for granted. It means you're doing something right. You're making an impact on your team and on the game. If my name is called, great. If not, there are bigger and better goals for the season."

Moving on to the fans' reactions:

This a reminder that Pascal Siakam is averaging 25/8/6. Harden is 21/6/11. Both snubs

The most frustrating part about the NBA snubbing Harden is not so much the disrespect angle, but the fact that Harden’s game is sooooo perfectly suited to the ASG.

I feel the same way about Ant not getting in, he would be absolutely perfect for the ASG.

It's a joke that he's not an all star

Harden and Brunson deserve more recognition for what they are doing.

Harden, Brunson, and Siakam should’ve made it over DeMar, Randle, and Bam.

Coaches always reward two way players. The voting system isn’t setup to be fair.

Went from being picked last to not being picked at all

NBA turning all of us into Harden supporters lol. But yeah this is absolutely egregious

If any other player was averaging 21/6/11 on the 4th best team in the league they would be a lock for the all star game

While Harden will sit this season's All-Star Weekend out, there's no denying that he will be looking to stay focused on his goal to win a championship with Philadelphia.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were chosen as the captains alongside the starters for the All-Star Game set to be played on February 19 in Salt Lake City.

