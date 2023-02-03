Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Related
Tenants get ‘bogus charges’ for countertops at Overland Park apartments
Former tenants at Corbin Greens Apartments in Overland Park were hit with thousands of dollars in charges for alleged countertop damages.
KCTV 5
Investigators, relatives ask for tips to help solve Alesha Reade’s homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnda Reade said she worried the minute she reached out to her sister Alesha and never heard back. Someone killed Alesha Reade two years ago this week. An investigation into her homicide is ongoing. Relatives said 45-year-old Alesha Reade was a mother of eight children...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
I found a great apartment — but the landlord charges fees for a pet fish
An astonished TikToker recently discovered caring for a pet fish could tank her monthly budget. In a viral TikTok that has netted over 60,000 views, the Missouri woman, who goes by @nicr__ online, seemed at a loss for words over the fees a Kansas City landlord is charging for a little swimmer.
Missing 1-month-old baby boy located safe; investigation ongoing
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have located a 1-month-old baby boy who had been the focus of a missing person report.
KMBC.com
Pastor: More help needed at Kansas City, Kan., apartment complex with bedbug issues
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A pastor is pleading for help for people inside the Victory Hills Apartments near College and Parallel Parkways. Inspectors have deemed the property unfit for occupancy if the bedbug issues are not corrected by March 13th. A representative for the property management company and owner...
Shelter resources are limited for unhoused who work nights
If you see a homeless person sleeping in public during the day, assume nothing. Though Kansas City doesn’t keep an exact count, nationally nearly 40% of unhoused individuals living on the street work full- or part-time jobs, and a significant number of those choose to work night jobs. There are many reasons why the unhoused […] The post <strong>Shelter resources are limited for unhoused who work nights</strong> appeared first on The Beacon.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best Asian and Asian-inspired food in Kansas City in 2023
Kansas City might be known for its barbeque, but that’s not all this cow town has going for it. That’s especially true when it comes to the city’s diverse selection of Asian restaurants. “There's probably an Asian restaurant of some sort in every single corner of this...
UMKC receives $15M donation for new medical, dental building
The Hall Family Foundation donated $15 million toward a building the University of Missouri-Kansas City plans for medical and dental students.
KCTV 5
Missing Clay County children found in Florida grocery store
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (KCTV) - Two missing children from Clay County, Missouri, were found in a grocery store in Highland Springs, Florida. Officers with the Highland Springs Police Department found the missing 12-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl with their non-custodial mother shopping on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The mother, 35-year-old...
KCTV 5
KC men face life sentences for kidnapping and murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court on Monday, Feb. 6, for his role in a kidnapping conspiracy. Marco A Sosa-Perea, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 10 years in federal prison without parole. His co-defendants, Jonathan M. Bravo-Lopez,...
Fed Ex driver dies in wreck with Amtrak train outside Kansas City, MO
A FedEx driver was killed early Tuesday when a truck collided with an Amtrak train, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
KCTV 5
Man who tried to rob Independence buffet with fake gun is sentenced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man who tried to rob an Independence buffet with a fake gun last year, but who was thwarted by employees who fought back, has been sentenced. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 23-year-old Bryan C. Byers pleaded guilty to one...
Kansas City man sentenced for role in 2017 kidnapping, murder
A 27-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is sentenced in federal court Monday for his role in a kidnapping conspiracy that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man.
KMBC.com
Former KCK Public Schools police officer claims school system is mired in issues
A former Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools police officer claims that school system is mired in issues, citing gun, drugs, violence, and sex issues at the schools. Marialexa Sanoja spoke to KMBC 9 Investigates the day she resigned from her job as a police officer at Wyandotte High School December 13.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police: Kidnapped children from Missouri, missing for almost a year, found at Florida grocery store
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - Two kids from Missouri who had been missing for almost a year after being abducted were found safe at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Florida, police said. Investigators have been searching for 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley of Clay County, Missouri since they were allegedly kidnapped on March 15, 2022. The kids were reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley.
kttn.com
Kansas City man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for kidnapping conspiracy that resulted in murder
A Kansas City, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a kidnapping conspiracy that resulted in the victim’s murder. Marco A. Sosa-Perea, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 10 years in federal prison without parole. On Jan. 4, 2022, Sosa-Perea pleaded...
KCTV 5
Officials: 21-year-old man fell through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed one person fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake. Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of the body of a 21-year-old man, and that Johnson County Park Police were leading the response.
Kansas City breaks daily record temperature set in 1904
KCI reached a temperature of 71 degrees Monday. The previous daily record for Feb. 6 was 70 degrees set in 1904, back when Theodore Roosevelt was president.
KMBC.com
Person fell through ice at Shawnee Mission Dog Park Beach, authorities say dive teams called in
LENEXA, Kan. — Authorities with the Lenexa, Kansas, Fire Department say dive teams have been called to a possible water recovery operation at the lake attached to the popular Shawnee Mission Dog Park. Officials said someone called 911 around 10:22 a.m. to report an individual in the water, which...
Comments / 0