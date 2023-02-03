Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Albany Herald
Report: Broncos eyeing Ronald Curry for OC
New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is eyeing to pluck some assistant coaches from his old team in New Orleans, including Ronald Curry as his potential offensive coordinator, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported Tuesday. The report comes on the same day the Saints are interviewing Sean Desai virtually for...
Albany Herald
Reports: 49ers to tab Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator
The San Francisco 49ers plan to hire Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Wilks will replace DeMeco Ryans, who accepted the head coaching position with the Houston Texans last week.
Albany Herald
Jim Irsay: Days, not hours from Colts naming coach
Exactly three months after the Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich, team owner Jim Irsay is still in no hurry to find a permanent replacement. Irsay posted Tuesday on Twitter, "We said, as an Organization (Colts) ... The Coaching search would be a open minded and a thorough process ... and the final decision would be strictly based on, what is best for our Franchise's success and best for our Fans, of Colts Nation. Final decision coming in Days not Hours"
Albany Herald
Eagles’ Darius Slay Explains Rift With Former Lions Coach Matt Patricia
Before Darius Slay became a key part of the Eagles’ defense, he spent years trying to prove himself with the Lions. Apparently, that also meant having to prove his talent to his head coach.
Albany Herald
Reports: Raiders to let QB Derek Carr visit Saints
The New Orleans Saints requested to meet with quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders granted the parties permission to do so, NFL Network and The Athletic reported Tuesday. Carr remains under contract with Las Vegas, but the Raiders benched Carr toward the end of the 2022 regular season...
Albany Herald
Titans elevate Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator
The Tennessee Titans promoted Tim Kelly to the role of offensive coordinator on Tuesday. Kelly, 36, joined the Titans as the team's passing game coordinator prior to this past season. He will assume the position previously held by Todd Downing, who was fired on Jan. 9.
Albany Herald
Familiar foe: No walk down Sentimental Street for Andy Reid
Andy Reid will stare across the field against familiar uniforms on Sunday but he isn't going to set aside time to be sentimental. Reid has the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons, and this one is a bit different. The opponent is the Philadelphia Eagles, the organization Reid guided to one Super Bowl loss during his 14 seasons as coach before being dismissed after the 2012 season.
Albany Herald
Aaron Rodgers to ponder future during darkness retreat
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans to mull his future during a four-day "darkness retreat" after the upcoming Super Bowl. "It's an opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation and after that, I feel like I'll be a lot closer to that final, final decision," the four-time NFL MVP said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show."
Albany Herald
Chiefs Planned Years Ahead to Build a Team Around Mahomes
It was July 2017, and, after the surprise summer firing of John Dorsey, new Chiefs GM Brett Veach was holding one of his first meetings, scrambling to adjust to the job after a wild month. This one was focused specifically on defining Kansas City’s principles.
