In a motion filed with the U.S. District Court for Northern California on Monday, LIV Golf League's attorneys claimed that the circuit is generating virtually no revenue. LIV Golf, which is being financed by Saudia Arabia's Public Investment Fund, asked U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman to deny the PGA Tour's motion for leave to add the Public Investment Fund and its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, as plaintiffs in the tour's countersuit against LIV Golf.

6 HOURS AGO