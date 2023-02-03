Read full article on original website
Massive Microsoft Outlook outage brings email to a halt
Microsoft reported that a "full restoration" of its Outlook service was nearly complete mid-morning Tuesday after a widespread outage for several hours overnight halted email and disrupted Teams and other products. Earlier Tuesday morning, Microsoft said on its service page that it had "applied mitigation throughout the affected infrastructure, and...
LIV Golf lawyers claim 'virtually zero' revenue in 2022
In a motion filed with the U.S. District Court for Northern California on Monday, LIV Golf League's attorneys claimed that the circuit is generating virtually no revenue. LIV Golf, which is being financed by Saudia Arabia's Public Investment Fund, asked U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman to deny the PGA Tour's motion for leave to add the Public Investment Fund and its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, as plaintiffs in the tour's countersuit against LIV Golf.
US senators seek answers from Meta on whether user data was accessed by China, Russia and others
Top US lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee want answers from Meta on a newly disclosed internal investigation it conducted in 2018 that found tens of thousands of software developers in China, Russia and other "high-risk" countries may have had access to detailed Facebook user data before the company clamped down on that access beginning in 2014.
