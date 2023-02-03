Read full article on original website
racer.com
Williams announces Gulf partnership, shows off updated livery
Williams has announced a new partnership with Gulf Oil when unveiling its tweaked livery for the 2023 season. The Grove-based team is finalizing its new car – the FW45 – that will include a revised sidepod concept due to updated power unit cooling options, on top of “modifications to the front suspension layout as well as the major external aerodynamic surfaces”, with the target of a more efficient car that includes greater downforce levels and improved handling.
racer.com
Shute to make Pikes Peak return with Aston Martin Vantage GT3
Three-time Pikes Peak winner Robin Shute will return to the famed hillclimb event later this year driving an Aston Martin Vantage GT3. It will mark the first time a car from the British marque has taken on the hillclimb, with Venture Engineering – a partner team of Aston Martin Racing – running the effort. It will run in the Time Attack 1 class this year before mounting an assault on the top Unlimited class in 2024.
racer.com
Alfa Romeo launches C43 featuring "brave" major changes to rear
Alfa Romeo has launched its 2023 car in Switzerland as it showed off the C43 that features what the team describes as “brave” major updates to the rear end and sidepods. The Hinwil-based team started last year strongly but faded as the season went on, and only just held off Aston Martin for sixth place in the constructors’ championship. After unveiling the new car in Zurich on Tuesday, Alfa Romeo technical director Jan Monchaux says the focus has been on a new concept that required significant work towards the rear of the car.
racer.com
Daly to make Daytona 500 attempt with The Money Team
Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 next week driving The Money Team Racing’s No. 50 Chevrolet. Daly’s team, which will be sponsored by BitNile, does not have a charter, so will have to earn their spot either through single-car qualifying on Wednesday (Feb. 15) or their Bluegreen Vacations Duel race (Feb. 16).
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Preece is ready to meet the moment
Ryan Preece is getting a second opportunity as a NASCAR Cup Series driver with Stewart-Haas Racing this season – the first time he will be in championship equipment. Even with the No. 41 Ford Mustang sporting his name above the door, team co-owner and three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart reminds Preece that Sundays are no longer an audition.
racer.com
"Mad" Truex boosted by Clash win after '22 Playoff near-miss
A victory in the Busch Light Clash didn’t come with points or a berth in the NASCAR Cup series playoffs, but Martin Truex Jr. and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team will take the confidence booster. Truex was not a part of the postseason last year. Despite a...
NBC Sports
What NASCAR Cup Series drivers said about The Clash at the Coliseum
Here is what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say after Sunday’s Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where Martin Truex Jr. was the winner and was awarded the gold medal (for results and stats, click here):. Martin Truex Jr. — winner: “Really good...
racer.com
Williams seeing commercial benefits from U.S. office
Williams is seeing commercial gains from having an office in New York as it looks to leverage the growing number of American races alongside Logan Sargeant and Jamie Chadwick being part of the team. Sargeant will be the first full-time American driver in Formula 1 since Scott Speed more than...
racer.com
Smith to run five races in Front Row's No. 38 Ford
Zane Smith will drive the the No. 38 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports in five NASCAR Cup Series races this season. Smith will also attempt the season-opening Daytona 500 in the No. 36 Ford, a third car for the organization alongside Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland, and will have to qualify for the race either through speed or his Bluegreen Vacations Duel event.
racer.com
Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers named title sponsor for TA2 in 2023
Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers will sponsor the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 class for the 2023 season. The growing class, which saw record fields of 50+ cars in 2022, will be known as the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series for this season’s 12 events. Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers, “The Official Ready to Drink Cocktail of Trans Am and SVRA,” joins Big Machine Vodka’s continued brand partnership as “The Official Vodka of Trans Am and SVRA.”
racer.com
No NASCAR race at Auto Club Speedway in 2024, '25 in doubt
The timeline to turn Auto Club Speedway into a short track remains undetermined, but the facility will not host a NASCAR race in 2024. Dave Allen, the track president, said on Saturday afternoon a race in Fontana next season had been ruled out, which could extend into the 2025 season. NASCAR will run races on what is now a two-mile oval for the final time on February 26.
racer.com
PRUETT: Some surprise takeaways from IndyCar's Thermal test
If the things I saw at Spring Training hold firm through the September 10 finale at Laguna Seca, we’re in for one heck of a season. Two drivers starred at the test, and I couldn’t be happier for them as sophomore Kyle Kirkwood was the fastest person across Thursday and Friday for Andretti Autosport and rookie Agustin Canapino silenced a lot of doubters with his efforts for Juncos Hollinger Racing. Those are two outcomes I didn’t have on my Thermal bingo card.
racer.com
Pastrana cuts back rallying program; unveils Daytona livery
Subaru Motorsports USA has confirmed that Travis Pastrana will not contest a full schedule of stage rallies with the brand in 2023, marking the first time he hasn’t competed in the discipline full-time since 2019 when he shared a seat with Oliver Solberg. First revealed to RACER by Pastrana...
racer.com
Calgary weather upheaval leads to first Nitro RX 'Stampede' win for K. Eriksson
Kevin Eriksson ensured that Olsbergs MSE swept Nitro Rallycross’ Canadian jaunt by dominating the final at Stampede Park in Calgary. He defeated Kris Meeke and Travis Pastrana to claim his first Nitro RX victory, although a last-minute format change means his wait for a points-paying win goes on. Nitro...
racer.com
MPG's Prototype Celebration brings additional track time and dual class competition
Morgan Performance Group’s (MPG) Prototype Celebration categories for the 2023 road racing series brings new excitement to the division which will feature two classes – Prototype and Prototype Lite – in the seven-weekend doubleheader events. This year’s Prototype Celebration race weekend will bring more track time in...
racer.com
HSR Historic Stock Car Invitational celebrates NASCAR 75 at Darlington in May
NASCAR marks its 75th anniversary in 2023 and Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) is helping one of the sport’s most legendary tracks join the celebration this May with the HSR Historic Stock Car Invitational that will be part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway, May 12 – 14.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Sargeant ready to stand on his own two feet
“He seems like a nice guy, I don’t really know him… I’m sure he’ll have some recommendations for restaurants in Miami; I think that’s the only kind of experience he brings!”. Alex Albon is laughing as he describes his relationship with Logan Sargeant, having not...
racer.com
Late floor change could benefit bigger teams - Monchaux
Smaller teams were left irritated by the timing of a floor regulation change as it could benefit the top three in 2023, according to Alfa Romeo technical director Jan Monchaux. The FIA raised the minimum floor edge height by 15 millimeters over the winter to try and prevent porpoising remaining...
racer.com
Get started in racing with the Skip Barber Race Series Masters class
Bob Perlmutter had a dominant season in the last year’s Skip Barber Race Series, claiming the 2022 Masters Class Championship by 80 points over Quentin Wahl. Perlmutter’s performance was highlighted by his first win at the historic Watkins Glen International and followed up by a victory sweep at New Jersey Motorsports Park.
racer.com
IndyCar, Thermal Club keen to build upon Open Test success
The NTT IndyCar Series and the Thermal Club have hailed their first engagement for last week’s Spring Training event as a success. Held at the private country club and racing facility located 45 minutes south of Palm Springs, the two-day test was a trial run for the series and circuit as both parties consider where the relationship might head in the future. Having never held a professional motor race on its sprawling road course, IndyCar’s appearance at the Thermal Club — even for testing — was a major milestone for the company.
