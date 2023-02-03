Read full article on original website
Franklin RB, Gunter LB lead Texas 3A all-state football list
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Franklin senior running back Bryson Washington and Gunter senior linebacker Ashton Bennett are the players of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state football team. Washington, who signed with Baylor, rushed for 2,131 yards on 244 carries with 30...
WVU study: Number of West Virginia infants exposed to drugs in womb 10 times national rate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly one in eight infants born in West Virginia between 2020 and 2022 had in utero exposure to opioids, stimulants and/or cannabis, according to researchers at West Virginia University Health Sciences. Amna Umer, a pediatric research associate professor in the School of Medicine, said...
GameChanger launches 'One Pill Can Kill' campaign in West Virginia schools
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its continuing effort to address substance misuse and the counterfeit pill and fentanyl crisis in West Virginia, GameChanger is launching the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign to encourage parents, grandparents, guardians, teachers and students to start the conversation about the dangers of fentanyl, fake pills and illicit drugs. This multi-media campaign is being provided to schools and families at no cost.
Preston County leads state in black bear harvest
BECKLEY — Hunters in West Virginia harvested 1,727 black bears during the combined 2022 archery, crossbow and firearms seasons, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday, with Preston County reporting the most bears killed. The preliminary harvest for the combined 2022 seasons is 37% below the...
Neo-Nazi leader and girlfriend accused of targeting Maryland power stations
BALTIMORE — A neo-Nazi leader recently released from prison is accused of plotting an attack on the Maryland power grid with a woman he met while incarcerated. The charges against Brandon Russell, 27, and Sarah Clendaniel, 34, come amid a spate of sabotage targeting power stations across the country. Gunfire at two North Carolina substations in December left 45,000 people without power for several days. Most of the cases remain unsolved, but authorities and experts say they follow increased interest among white supremacists in targeting electric infrastructure.
Elmer Parrish
MT. STORM, W.Va. — Elmer “Lee” Parrish, 88, of Mt. Storm, W.Va., died on Feb. 4, 2023, at West Penn Burn Unit in Pittsburgh, Pa. Born on Nov. 4, 1934, in Ajax, W.Va., he was the son of the late Arthur L. and Lena Mae (Rohrbaugh) Parrish.
North Central West Virginia EMS personnel receive medic bags through 'Answer the Call' initiative
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Emergency medical responders across North Central West Virginia were supplied with their own “medic” bags Tuesday as part of Gov. Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative. Rescue squads from across the region could either meet representatives at Stonewall Jackson...
Jurors hear about blue rain jacket in Alex Murdaugh trial
Jurors at Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial in South Carolina heard evidence Tuesday that gunshot residue was found inside a rain jacket found at his mother's home three months after his wife and son were killed. A judge's decision to allow the testimony was the second win for prosecutors in...
West Virginia House OKs bill to encourage more birth centers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Months after passing a near-total ban on abortion, West Virginia lawmakers are advancing a bill that would eliminate some of the red tape involved with opening birthing centers in the state. The state House of Delegates passed a bill Tuesday that would remove birthing centers...
FBI offers tips to avoid romance scams
PITTSBURGH (WV News) — As Valentine's Day nears, the FBI is warning West Virginians to be wary of giving away their nest egg instead of their heart. In 2022 in West Virginia, 103 romance scam victims lost roughly $3.4 million, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center reported.
Tarr, Justice Chief of Staff Abraham comment on CARES Act funding issue
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice's chief of staff and the chair of the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee have each weighed in on a controversy relating to how the state spent some of its share of federal COVID-19 funds. The Committee held a hearing Friday that...
How the cases in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial are shaping up
Two weeks into the double murder trial of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, prosecutors haven't presented any direct evidence that he killed his wife and son at their home in June 2021. There is no confession, no surveillance camera footage, no recording of the victims' final moments.
