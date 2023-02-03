ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Would you want to be your teammate?' How Knicks coach helped Julius Randle back to All-Star status

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant sat down for a difficult conversation with Julius Randle this past offseason.

Randle, who had just followed up a Most Improved Player season that led to a contract extension, was coming off a year in which he was one of the least efficient shooters in the league, had feuded with his own fanbase, and was noticeably disengaged on the defensive end at times during a lost season.

So, Bryant came to Randle to pose an important question, one that helped turn Randle back into an All-Star.

“He was just talking about the year before, and he said something like ‘If you were your teammate and saw you acting the way you did sometimes, body language, showing frustration or whatever it was, would you want to be your teammate?’” Randle recalled. “I was like, ‘No.’

“I had to look myself in the mirror and take accountability, and get better and learn from it.”

Randle certainly seems to have taken that message to heart. He hasn’t missed a game this season, is posting a 53.1 eFG% on the season, while averaging 24.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He shoulders a large amount of the offensive workload on a team that could use more scorers, but he also knows when to give it up. On Thursday night, just after learning he was named an All-Star for the second time in three seasons, he fired a kick-out pass from the paint to Quentin Grimes, who hit a massive 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to give New York the lead.

Teammates celebrated Randle’s selection to the All-Star team, dousing him with water while Randle voiced his disappointment that teammate Jalen Brunson would not be joining him after being one of the top All-Star snubs. It is what a good teammate would say, and the team’s reaction to their leader’s recognition shows that Randle has come a long way since Bryant helped him face a hard truth.

“Sometimes I get into my own head because I'm such a perfectionist,” Randle said. “When things aren’t going right, I can get a little frustrated. I had to learn how to accept failure and deal with frustration…Success feels amazing and you don't want to let go of it. For me, when we were having ups and downs, I had to learn how to be a leader through success and failure.”

