Preview Paw Prints: UCF Knights

The Bearcats have won three of its past four games against Central Florida.
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats (15-8, 6-4) take on UCF (13-8, 4-5) for the first time this season at home on Saturday.
The Knights are reeling having lost four-straight games, while Cincinnati is trying to work its way into the AAC's top-three teams.
UC's won three of its past four games against UCF, and ESPN's Matchup Predictor has Cincinnati winning 69.5% of the time. The Golden Knights are 60th on KenPom, while Cincinnati is 63rd.
Here's a preview of the action as UC tries to finish much stronger than it did last season.
Catch the game at 12 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Fans can watch via fuboTV— start your free trial here .
