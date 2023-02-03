AEW's Maria Kanellis to undergo thyroid surgery

Kanellis says she's been dealing with symptoms for two and a half years.

Maria Kanellis is set to undergo surgery.

The 40-year-old member of The Kingdom took to Instagram today to announce she will be having half her thyroid removed. Kanellis noted that she has been experiencing symptoms for the past two and a half years but did not have the opportunity to deal with the issue until recently.

Kanellis wrote:

Today I am getting thyroid surgery to remove half my thyroid which includes a nodule. I’ve been have symptoms for the past 2 and a half years. Heart racing, trouble with weight loss, skin changes, exhaustion, mood changes, sore throat, anxiety, period changes, raspy voice, trouble swallowing, brain fog, calcium deficiency, amongst others. But, with having 2 kids, the Pandemic, and multiple times being fired I just didn’t have the time to really focus on it. Now, my doctor has told me that there are abnormal cells which could turn cancerous and a possibility of causing afib, which is a heart condition. So, with the full support of @aew, it’s time. Thank you to @tonyrkhan, Megha, and CD for the support!! And of course thank you to my wonderful husband @therealmichaelbennett and my amazing mother for helping us through this time!! Recovery is supposed to be about 2 weeks for the incision and about a year for the hormones to balance. I can work after 2 weeks with no restrictions. I will keep you all posted…



Here is a photo pre-thyroid surgery scar. Hahaha…

Maria, along with her husband Mike Bennett and his tag partner, Matt Taven, debuted for AEW at the Rampage taping from Toronto on October 13, 2022. The Kingdom is 2-0 as a tag team in the promotion although they lost to Top Flight at ROH Final Battle in December.

Maria is also the CEO of Women's Wrestling Army, a promotion that ran events in Chicago and Rhode Island last year. She is a former Knockouts Champion, WWE 24/7 Champion, and won the Slammy for Diva of the Year in 2009.