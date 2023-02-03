Read full article on original website
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy's 911 dispatch reveals frantic first responders
Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy, who's accused of killing her children, is still recovering in the hospital, where she will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
St. Louis mom lays down law with son, turns him into cops for carjacking pastor
A mom turned her 13-year-old son into police after he allegedly carried out a carjacking against a St. Louis pastor. The pastor welcomed the teen to his church.
Kentucky mom says Bryan Kohberger is her 'divine masculine' and claims she sent him letters and dolled up pics
A Kentucky woman, who goes by the name Brittney J. Hislope on Facebook, wrote about her "love" for Bryan Kohberger, who's accused of killing four University of Idaho students.
Migrants flee NYC for Canada after ‘drugs,’ ‘homeless people’ make life unbearable: report
Canada is becoming the new home for migrants after some complain life in New York City has become difficult because of rampant drug use and high rates of homelessness.
Rubio says Biden waiting to tell American public about Chinese balloon a ‘dereliction of duty’
Senator Marco Rubio said Sunday that President Biden's "dereliction of duty" on dealing with the Chinese spy balloon started with his failure to inform the American public.
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
The Ka-Bar knife sheath found next to Madison Mogen's remains at the Moscow, Idaho, crime scene could have been left intentionally in a bid to mislead police.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu issues bold prediction about Trump's 2024 chances: 'He can't get it done'
Former President Donald Trump doesn't have what it takes to beat President Biden in the 2024 presidential race, Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Sunday.
Missing Missouri children found in Florida grocery store nearly a year after abduction, police say
Police in High Springs, Florida, located two children who were allegedly abducted by their noncustodial mother last year in Missouri after a "routine" vehicle tag check.
BLM founder calls out Biden, Buttigieg and officials for refusing to defund police: ‘Deep cowardice’
The founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, slammed President Biden and other officials for showing "deep cowardice" and siding with "violent police forces."
Missing kayaker found dead in California bay after going crabbing with friends, sheriff says
Clinton Yoshio Koga, 39, was found dead 100 yards off shore of Lawson's Landing in Tomales Bay nearly a week after he went missing during a fishing trip with friends.
NYPD off-duty officer 'fighting for his life' after used vehicle purchase turns into armed robbery: officials
An off-duty NYPD officer remains in critical condition after a shooting incident took place late Saturday night, said Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell.
NBC's Chuck Todd asks Pete Buttigieg why Biden's accomplishments aren't being celebrated by the public
'Meet the Press' anchor Chuck Todd asked Pete Buttigieg why President Biden's achievements in office haven't been 'penetrating' the American public.
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
The Chinese government said it disapproves of the U.S. decision to shoot down an unmanned surveillance balloon and warned it may have "responses" to that action.
China wants its downed spy aircraft back, saying it 'does not belong to the US'
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters Tuesday that China has requested the return of the surveillance aircraft shot down over the United States.
Connecticut armed robbers shoot store owner who pulls out legal firearms and kills suspect: cops
The owner of a Connecticut clothing store used two legally owned firearms to fatally shoot a suspected armed robber who opened fire on the owner and hit him in the back, police say.
Missing Texas 14-year-old found shot dead in field weeks after disappearance, police say
Carlos Lugo, a 14-year-old boy who went missing last month in Houston, Texas, was found dead in a field with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday, police said.
