Cena39
4d ago

Gearing up trying to introduce the mark of the beast , testing , testing 123 and still folks not woke think it’s a joke or new technology. Exactly why the Bible said it’s going to be so many people fooled and deceived. Just like it’s not really inflation , they remove all the food then make you get the mark to get it. Wake Up People!

Pamela Haines
3d ago

Grooming for the chip implants in the right hand. Remember that if we allow this and they don't like something we say or do, they can shut our access to our accounts down. This is total control. Why are these young people so eager to give up their freedom?

Kathryn Englund
4d ago

don't do it. your privacy is being invaded, and these systems are too vulnerable to hackers. protect what ever privacy you still have.

