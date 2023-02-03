Read full article on original website
Cena39
4d ago
Gearing up trying to introduce the mark of the beast , testing , testing 123 and still folks not woke think it’s a joke or new technology. Exactly why the Bible said it’s going to be so many people fooled and deceived. Just like it’s not really inflation , they remove all the food then make you get the mark to get it. Wake Up People!
Pamela Haines
3d ago
Grooming for the chip implants in the right hand. Remember that if we allow this and they don't like something we say or do, they can shut our access to our accounts down. This is total control. Why are these young people so eager to give up their freedom?
Kathryn Englund
4d ago
don't do it. your privacy is being invaded, and these systems are too vulnerable to hackers. protect what ever privacy you still have.
A woman finds a threatening note in a package from fashion retailer Shein: "You are going to die in this suit"
Shein is an online fashion retailer founded in China but currently, its headquarters are based in Singapore. The company has attained cult status and mainly seems to target customers in their 20s and 30s. The US is Shein's largest consumer market.
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
Casper Walmart Sold Cartons of Eggs for One Dollar…But Now They’re Mostly Gone
Americans all across the country are trying their best to combat the rising price in eggs. Yes, eggs. USA Today reports that the price of eggs is up 60% from this same time, a year earlier. "Last year, the average price for a dozen large Grade A eggs in the...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
‘No cheaters allowed’. This company will pay you $1,500 to go on 15 dates but just be ready for it to appear on social media
A U.S. jewelry brand wants to pay you to go on 15 dates in five months. People looking for love have been offered an extra incentive to go out on dates — a chunk of cash — but there is a catch. Jewelry brand Shane Co. is offering...
Eggs aren’t the only price spiking. Here are the grocery prices that have risen the most.
Ongoing food supply-chain issues kicked off by the COVID-19 pandemic are still affecting the cost of groceries today. The cost of groceries inflated about 0.2% from November to December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Annually, the price is up about 11.8%. During the initial lockdowns, food producers struggled with a manageable system that would allow […]
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
Urgent warning for Kroger shoppers to check their receipts after customer slams order through popular delivery service
A SHOPPER who purchased her groceries through an online service has urgently warned other shoppers to check their receipts. The woman claimed that her Kroger order - placed via Instacart - arrived without some items she paid for and with some curious extra charges. The alleged victim, who wants to...
The FTC Wants to Send You a Refund If You Were a Former AT&T Customer - and Left Due to its Slow Data Speed (Throttling)
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) now updated and set aside a website and a deadline for those seeking to get a refund from AT&T. As I reported earlier this month, these customers may have had an unlimited data plan but experienced data throttling (slow speeds) and left in frustration.
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
Popculture
New Aldi Recall: What to Know
Aldi UK is recalling Harvest Morn High Protein Bars because they contain milk, peanuts, and/or soy, which may not be highlighted in bold font on the label. Those with allergies or intolerances to milk, peanuts, or soy may have health risks from these products. The affected products are Harvest Morn High Protein Birthday Cake, Harvest Morn High Protein Cookie Dough, Harvest Morn High Protein Salted Caramel, Harvest Morn High Protein Peanut Butter, Harvest Morn High Protein Mint, Harvest Morn High Protein Jaffa Orange, Harvest Morn Multipack High Protein Peanut Butter, and Harvest Morn Multipack High Protein Cookie Dough. A food product may occasionally have problems that make it unsuitable for sale. When this happens, it may be recalled (taken off the shelves) or withdrawn (taken from the store shelves). In some cases, foods have to be removed from the market or recalled if allergy labels are missing or incorrect or if there is any other risk of food allergy. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issues Allergy Alerts when there are food allergy risks.
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
Check Your Wallet for These $1 Bills - They May Be Worth Up to $150,000
Before you spend that $1 bill in your wallet, do a little research. You may be sitting on a lot more cash than you think. Coin and currency collectors in the US are willing to pay up to $150,000 in search of rare $1 bills with a particular printing error from the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing.
NEWS10 ABC
Best hair regrowth shampoo
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
Walmart quietly makes major change to stores that’s bad news for Americans as even exec admits it has a ‘big impact’
WALMART has been quietly reducing the size of its parking lots over many years, a former exec has claimed. John Clarke said the decision has had a “huge impact” on the major retailer. Clarke, who was Walmart's vice president of US Real Estate for more than 30 years,...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar pose an increasing threat after making major change that saves customers
THE current economic climate may pose an opportunity for dollar stores, making them a considerable threat to grocery sales. Although most stores appear to be taking hits due to inflation in the United States, some experts have noted that dollar stores like Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar may benefit.
Woman ordered to pay back employer for ‘time theft’ after computer software caught her slacking
Companies are increasingly using sophisticated software to monitor remote employees.
