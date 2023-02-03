After a turbulent start to 2023, The Day Before is now being accused of ripping off games like Call Of Duty, The Last Of Us and Tom Clancy’s The Division. Earlier this year, Fntastic promised a gameplay reveal trailer for The Day Before would be released in January. However, developers postponed both the launch of the game and the premier of the trailer due to legal issues that stemmed from Fntastic forgetting to trademark the name of their game.

1 DAY AGO