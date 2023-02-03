Read full article on original website
NME
‘Fortnite’: how to damage Guardian Shields and collect dropped micro chips
Fortnite’s new Oathbound challenges task players with damaging Guardian Shields and collecting micro chips that drop from them. This can be very tricky to do, especially if you’re planning on damaging another player’s shield. Thankfully, here is a trick which makes completing this challenge significantly easier. The...
NME
Steam Next Fest 2023: You have seven days to play 900 game demos
Steam Next Fest 2023 has officially launched, giving gamers the opportunity to play roughly 900 demos over the next seven days. The week-long celebration allows players try out upcoming games on Steam pre-release, with developers gathering feedback and growing their audience ahead of launch. With up to 900 game demos...
NME
Dr Disrespect’s ‘Deadrop’ to release larger, less frequent builds
Dr Disrespect has announced that Deadrop is to move towards larger, less frequent builds in 2023. As it stands, “shapshot experiences” focused on “specific milestones” are released every six weeks, with Deadrop players then providing feedback on the new additions as Midnight Society looks to create “a new type of shooter, and to do it openly, from the ground up.”
NME
‘Overwatch 2’: Latest update makes playing Mercy more difficult
The latest update for Overwatch 2 has made it more difficult to play as Mercy within the game. Today (February 7) sees the launch of the first-person shooter sequel’s third season, which has introduced various changes to the Mercy hero. The tweaks are as follows (via PC Gamer):. Guardian...
NME
When does the current ‘Fortnite’ season end?
Fortnite is currently in its first season of Chapter 4, which introduced a host of new mechanics at the end of lat year. For one, the Shockwave Hammer was added, which allows players to traverse the map quickly, or smash players away from them with a kinetic blast. Augments can now be used to gain special bonuses and perks throughout a match, ranging from bonus assault rifle damage, to an automatic rift that triggers when shields are broken.
NME
Firaxis launches three-hour ‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ demo
Firaxis has launched a three-hour demo of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, available to all Xbox Series X/S players as well as any PlayStation 5 Plus Premium subscribers. The trial is available until January 27, 2024. Sharing the news on Twitter, director Jake Soloman wrote: “Midnight Suns is 100 per cent the game I wanted it to be. Take Two and 2K gave us all the time and resources we needed to make the game of our dreams.”
NME
‘The Last Case Of Benedict Fox’ looks like ‘L.A. Noire’ meets ‘Hollow Knight’
During the ID@Xbox showcase held today (February 6), developer Plot Twist has shared an in-depth look at its upcoming metroidvania The Last Case Of Benedict Fox. Set to launch on Xbox and PC, The Last Case Of Benedict Fox follows supernatural detective Benedict Fox as he investigates the murder of a young couple.
NME
Take-Two says “imperfect release window” may have affected ‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ sales
The CEO of Take-Two has reportedly cited the “imperfect release window” of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to explain the game’s poor sales. The tactical role-playing Marvel game – originally slated for an early 2022 launch – faced a number of delays which meant it was released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on December 2 instead.
NME
Huge ‘Tekken 8′ breakdown stream confirms Nina Williams’ return
An in-depth breakdown of Tekken 8 has revealed the return of Nina Williams. Bandai Namco streamed a 36-minute breakdown of the fighting sequel’s gameplay mechanics, including its heat system, rage system and recovery gauge along with a trailer which introduced Williams for the first time. She has been a Tekken mainstay since the original game in 1994. You can view it below.
NME
‘The Day Before’ is now being accused of ripping off ‘Call Of Duty’ and ‘The Last Of Us’
After a turbulent start to 2023, The Day Before is now being accused of ripping off games like Call Of Duty, The Last Of Us and Tom Clancy’s The Division. Earlier this year, Fntastic promised a gameplay reveal trailer for The Day Before would be released in January. However, developers postponed both the launch of the game and the premier of the trailer due to legal issues that stemmed from Fntastic forgetting to trademark the name of their game.
