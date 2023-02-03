Read full article on original website
KTSA
San Antonio Police Chief McManus reimburses city for ballistics vest stolen from his vehicle
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Last week, someone broke into the department issued vehicle driven by San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. It happened at around 9 P.M. Thursday at the Chief’s home just North of Downtown. The thief was spotted by someone who was driving by and...
KTSA
Bond set at $150K for suspect in West Side fatal shooting at car club meet-up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are announcing the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect in connection to a fatal shooting on the West Side. Victor Aleman was arrested early Tuesday and he has now been charged with murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Paul Ortiz. Police say Ortiz...
San Antonio man charged with stalking 'Daytime' host Kimberley Crawford
The man said he communicated with her through spirits.
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager arrested in deadly shooting of another teen at Sunday car meet up
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teenager was arrested after allegedly gunning down another teenager on Sunday during a West Side car meet up. Victor Aleman, 19, was charged on Monday with murder after police say he fatally shot Paul Ortiz, 18, while he was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle.
KSAT 12
Have you seen him? SAPD searches for suspect in Southwest Side robbery
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a Southwest Side robbery. The robbery happened at 2 p.m. on Jan. 10 at a Walgreens located in the 7000 block of S. Zarzamora Street. Police said a man...
KTSA
SAPD: Man nearing 70 years old arrested, charged with stabbing victim in early 30s
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 68-year-old man is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after his arrest on Sunday. San Antonio police say Armando Idrogo was apprehended not long after a fight on the West Side. Investigators say Idrogo stabbed a 32-year-old victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for stealing lottery tickets, cash at gunpoint from Southwest Side store, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police say he robbed a Southwest Side convenience store at gunpoint last year. Jose Carrizales was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Nov. 10 at the Kim’s Express in the 5400 block of West Military Drive, records show.
KTSA
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man shot to death at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The identity of a man who was shot and killed at a West side apartment complex Monday morning has been released. The Bexar County Medical Examiner says he is 20 year old Ethan Michael Rangel. Rangel was shot and killed at the San Juan...
KTSA
Man stabbed in road rage incident on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 21 year old man is recovering after he was stabbed during a road rage incident Saturday afternoon. FOX-29 reports that the incident took place just after 5 P.M. A woman reportedly called police and stated that her husband had stabbed someone after he...
KTSA
SAPD looking for suspect in West Side shooting death at car club meet-up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man who was dropped off at a west side emergency room with a gunshot wound to the head. The 18-year-old victim was taken to an emergency room off West Loop 1604 at around 11 P.M. Sunday.
KTSA
Road shooting leads to Brennan High School lockdown
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Brennan High School was put under lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shooting outside of the school. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said people in two cars were shooting at each other on Victorian Oaks, a residential dead end street near Westcreek Oaks and Sage Run less than a mile away from the school.
Texas Woman Tries to Kidnap 4-Year-Old Girl in Walmart Shopping Cart: Cops
Police arrested a woman in San Antonio after she allegedly attempted to take a mom’s shopping cart that held her child. Jessica Vega, 35, is facing a felony charge of attempted kidnapping. The mom told police that she had been shopping at the Potranco Road Walmart with her daughters, one of whom is 4. Vega allegedly grabbed … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
KTSA
San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting at West side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police were called to an apartment complex on San Antonio’s West side where a man was found shot to death early Monday morning. Police got the call about a shooting at around 1 A.M. from the San Juan Square Apartments on South Calaveras Street.
KTSA
Zavala County Deputies arrest woman for human smuggling after 13 illegal migrants are found in a pickup
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is being charged with human smuggling after Zavala County Deputies found more than a dozen illegal migrants stashed in a vehicle she was driving. FOX 29 reports it happened at around 5:30 A.M. Sunday on Highway 57 in Zavala County....
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of Family Dollar
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for a robbery of a West Side Family Dollar store. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street, not far from NW 36th Street and Old Highway 90.
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
Former Bexar County constable asking for new trial
SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County constable is asking for a new trial after being found guilty of evidence tampering in September. In January, Michelle Barrientes-Vela was convicted by jury for evidence tampering and official oppression, which centered around allegations that Vela altered and created her own handwritten cash logs for security at Rodriguez Park on the city’s west side. Other disturbing allegations were made during the course of the trial.
foxsanantonio.com
Have an ex-valentine with outstanding warrants? Give Kerr County Crime Stoppers a call
SAN ANTONIO - Do you have an ex-valentine with outstanding warrants? Then Kerr County Crime Stoppers wants to help you!. This limited-time offer comes with a set of limited-edition bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay with some luxurious accommodations, and professional glamour shots. Just give Kerr...
Thief breaks into San Antonio police chief’s department vehicle
San Antonio’s police chief knows his job is to fight crime, but a theft hit particularly close to home on Thursday night.
KSAT 12
Investigators & family seek tips on motorcyclist who left dying woman in his wake
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers need help finding a motorcyclist who left a dying woman and her injured children in his wake on the city’s Northwest Side last week. Tanya Nicole Hernandez, 37, was driving east on Interstate 10 a little after 3:30 p.m....
