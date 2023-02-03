Read full article on original website
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Anthony Yoerg Brewing Company (1849 - 1952)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Brian Flores Will Have 1 Enormous Item on To-Do List
The Minnesota Vikings hired Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores as the next defensive coordinator after searching for Ed Donatell’s replacement for a little over two weeks. Flores will, of course, be asked to rectify the Vikings underwhelming 2022 defense that ranked sixth-worst per efficiency metrics, third-worst via points...
Vikings Blasted for Not Hiring Ejiro Evero. But Why?
The Minnesota Vikings need a defensive coordinator for 2023 after moving on from Ed Donatell on January 19th. Donatell’s defense ranked sixth-worst in the NFL per defensive efficiency in 2022, and head coach Kevin O’Connell decided to veer in a different direction. Since Donatell’s departure, O’Connell has interviewed...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Sean Payton already making one major change for Broncos QB Russell Wilson
There was one major takeaway from today’s introductory press conference for new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Change is own the horizon inside the building for the Broncos. Their players will feel it, and fans will probably be happy to hear all of this after last season’s debacle with Nathaniel Hackett.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
It’s Official: Vikings Have 2023 Defensive Bossman
After two and a half weeks, the Minnesota Vikings “got their man,” reportedly hiring Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker coach Brian Flores for the open defensive coordinator job on Monday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted the news, “The Vikings are set to hire Steelers senior defensive assistant and LBs coach...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Aaron Rodgers had a perfect response to Davante Adams trying to recruit him to the Raiders
As Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers figure out the next steps of his NFL career, speculation has started to run wild. Should Rodgers indeed leave Green Bay, there are so many possibilities. Recent weeks alone have seen folks connecting the dots to Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets, Rodgers...
Eli Manning and the rest of the world were not impressed by Rae Sremmurd’s Pro Bowl halftime performance
It is 2023 and the NFL booked Rae Sremmurd as the Pro Bowl halftime performance and boy it was underwhelming. It was so bad that Eli Manning was laser focused on his gameplan to beat his brother during the middle of the concert. SremmLife Crew Records is a record label...
“All Signs Point” to 1 Man for Vikings Defensive Coordinator
The Minnesota Vikings cut ties with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell over two weeks ago after the team embarrassingly lost at home to the New York Giants in the first round of the playoffs. New York marched up and down the field on Minnesota’s defense, and Donatell was subsequently not retained for next year.
Sean Payton addresses Russell Wilson's personal staff at Broncos team building
Sean Payton was recently hired as head coach of the Denver Broncos, taking over a team that has seen its fair share of struggles this past season. This leaves Payton as the leader of former Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson, who was recently traded to Denver from Seattle. Wilson has developed a reputation of doing things differently in the NFL to go with his obvious talent for the game.
NFL Pro Bowl: Kirk Cousins rallies NFC to 35-33 win over AFC
For Kirk Cousins, it wasn’t quite the NFL-record 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts to win the NFC North. However, Cousins was the quarterback for the third and final flag football game at the Pro Bowl on Sunday for a reason. NFC coach Eli Manning wanted Cousins in that...
Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut
A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season. Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
Vikings Might Pounce on Popular NFL Trend
At a moment that was never formally announced, the NFL deviated from running backs as the focal point of offenses. The days of Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Priest Holmes, and Adrian Peterson seemed to vanish without ceremony, as franchises said “no thanks” to expensive running backs while pivoting away from rushing the football, in general.
Timberwolves insider Jon Krawcyznski's latest on the trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline strikes at 2 p.m. CT Thursday, Feb. 9.
Terry Bradshaw's Comment About Russell Wilson's Contract Going Viral
FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw has never been one to hide how he feels. So when asked about the current state of the Denver Broncos, he didn't hold back his thoughts on Russell Wilson's contract. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Bradshaw was beside himself talking about how bloated the deal was. ...
