The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Brian Flores Will Have 1 Enormous Item on To-Do List

The Minnesota Vikings hired Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores as the next defensive coordinator after searching for Ed Donatell’s replacement for a little over two weeks. Flores will, of course, be asked to rectify the Vikings underwhelming 2022 defense that ranked sixth-worst per efficiency metrics, third-worst via points...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Blasted for Not Hiring Ejiro Evero. But Why?

The Minnesota Vikings need a defensive coordinator for 2023 after moving on from Ed Donatell on January 19th. Donatell’s defense ranked sixth-worst in the NFL per defensive efficiency in 2022, and head coach Kevin O’Connell decided to veer in a different direction. Since Donatell’s departure, O’Connell has interviewed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Sean Payton already making one major change for Broncos QB Russell Wilson

There was one major takeaway from today’s introductory press conference for new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Change is own the horizon inside the building for the Broncos. Their players will feel it, and fans will probably be happy to hear all of this after last season’s debacle with Nathaniel Hackett.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

It’s Official: Vikings Have 2023 Defensive Bossman

After two and a half weeks, the Minnesota Vikings “got their man,” reportedly hiring Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker coach Brian Flores for the open defensive coordinator job on Monday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted the news, “The Vikings are set to hire Steelers senior defensive assistant and LBs coach...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Sean Payton addresses Russell Wilson's personal staff at Broncos team building

Sean Payton was recently hired as head coach of the Denver Broncos, taking over a team that has seen its fair share of struggles this past season. This leaves Payton as the leader of former Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson, who was recently traded to Denver from Seattle. Wilson has developed a reputation of doing things differently in the NFL to go with his obvious talent for the game.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut

A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season.  Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Might Pounce on Popular NFL Trend

At a moment that was never formally announced, the NFL deviated from running backs as the focal point of offenses. The days of Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Priest Holmes, and Adrian Peterson seemed to vanish without ceremony, as franchises said “no thanks” to expensive running backs while pivoting away from rushing the football, in general.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
